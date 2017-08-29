Back in May, to get fans ready for Star Wars Day, LucasFilm launched a new series of animated shorts known as Star Wars Blips, which are all less than a minute long and all seemingly focus on the beloved ball droid BB-8. The latest short film in this series has arrived, entitled Keep Away, which gives us a glimpse at just how mischievous the new creatures known as the Porgs really are. This short features a group of Porgs who have made off with BB-8's head, during a playful game of Keep Away, as they try to flee from the rest of BB-8.

This short, which debuted on Star Wars YouTube, is only 36 seconds long, but it gives us our first look at the Porgs in action.The tiny Porgs run off with the ball droid's head, with the rest of BB-8 giving chase. BB-8 does return with his head intact, but is chased in the opposite direction by a much larger group of Porgs. This is the fifth video in this Star Wars Blips series, with the first video from May showing what might happen if an unsupervised BB-8 got his mechanical hand on a lightsaber. The second video from June shows BB-8 and R2-D2 trying to one up each other, while the third shows BB-8 and R2-D2 teaming up to enter an access code, to get through a door. The fourth shows BB-8 running from Stormtroopers, before Chewbacca can save the day.

This new short comes just after a new video showed what the Porgs sound like, with this unique sound once again showcased in this video. There still isn't a whole lot revealed about the Porgs, other than they're the guardians of the planet Ahch-To, the site of an ancient Jedi temple where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has been hiding in exile for many years. Unfortunately, we probably won't get to see what really happens when BB-8 meets the Porgs, since Rey didn't bring the ball droid with her at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. But we will get to see how Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and R2-D2 react to these furry aquatic creatures with sharp teeth.

While we don't see them in any of these Star Wars Blips shorts below, Luke Skywalker and the Porgs aren't the only inhabitants of Ahch-To, as we got our first look at the Jedi caretakers earlier this month. Director Rian Johnson described these creatures as, "fish-bird type aliens who live on the island," who have lived there for thousands of years, and "they essentially keep up the structures on the island." The director added that the caretakers are all female, and that he, "wanted them to feel like a remote sort of little nunnery." It remains unclear if we'll get to see the Caretakers or the Porgs in the next trailer, whenever that may launch.

While Disney and LucasFilm continue to keep fans in the dark about the launch of a new trailer, we reported last week that a new Find the Force augmented reality event will unlock new Star Wars characters, as fans hit retailers worldwide for the Force Friday 2 event on September 1. It's possible that this AR event could reveal more about the Porgs or the Caretakers, but we won't know for sure until Friday. Until then, take a look at the latest Star Wars Blips short film from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, along with the first four videos in the series below.