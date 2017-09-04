'To me, she's royalty.' Those words spoken by Lor San Tekka in the opening moments of Star Wars: The Force Awakens have been echoed eternally in the wake of Carrie Fisher's death this past December. We haven't seen any actual footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi featuring the late actress, who reprises her iconic role as Leia in this latest sequel. It will be her final film role, and the last time we get to see her play this beloved character in a Star Wars movie. Today, we have a new look at the general thanks to some cool character art.

These 'hero' portraits are interesting in that they also include Leia's son Ben Solo, who is seen flaunting his Kylo Ren drag. He's included here as a hero. Is that a hint at his ultimate fate in this universe. After killing his father Han Solo, it is believed that Kylo becomes all consumed by the Dark Side. But like his Grandfather and Uncle before him, he will fight the powers that be, triumph over evil, and save the day. Perhaps. Or maybe there will be a twist, and Kylo Ren will go down in flames just like Palpatine, Darh Maul and other Sith before him.

It's been often rumored that Leia and Ben will have a face-to-face confrontation in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But before that can happen, Leia will be spearheading a secret mission to infiltrate Snoke's private luxury cruise ship, a Mega Star Destroyer known as The Supremacy, which could be the largest ship in the galaxy. The opening moments of The Last Jedi reportedly show Leia being captured by Snoke. Though, whether she set up her own capture is ripe for debate.

These art images also show other returning heroes, including Rey, who still doesn't have a last name. She will train to become a Jedi under Master Luke Skywalker. He's also seen here. Their relationship is described as a continuous one. He's not ready to be a teacher, and he doesn't feel she's ready to be a student. Luke is a bitter, broken man at this stage in his life. And all he knows for certain is that the Jedi must end.

Also seen here is Poe Dameron, seen in his X-Wing fighter pilot uniform. He will be sided with Laura Dern's Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo for much of the movie, as the pair set out to infiltrate the Mega Star Destroyer and save their General from the clutches of Snoke. And finally we get Finn, who sounds like he might be having the most fun in this next sequel. He teams up with Resistance maintenance worker Rose Tico to help free a code breaker imprisoned on the casino of Canto Bight before infiltrating the main hull of The Supremacy in disguise. A recent set of Topps cards has confirmed that most of the heroes will be separated in The Last Jedi, but they will all come together for one giant hooray moment at the end, before the curtain call.

Artist Brian Rood is responsible for these portraits. They were commissioned for the "Journey to The Last Jedi" marketing in the wake of Force Friday 2. Rood has done extensive work for Lucasfilm, and he captures the essence of each character with grace and heroism. They are incredibly realistic and eye-popping, and should serve as a fresh reminder that we're indeed getting another Star Wars movie soon. Let's just hope it can live up to the legacy that has come before it.