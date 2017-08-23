The wait for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is almost over. The highly-anticipated sequel to Star Wars: The Force Awakens is set to arrive on December 15 and Lucasfilm is playing this one very close to the chest. We haven't even seen a full-length trailer yet. Just the Star Wars 8 teaser from Star Wars Celebration. But that doesn't mean they aren't going to tease us with some of what we'll see in director Rian Johnson's entry in a galaxy far, far away. Case in point, they have just revealed a brand new walker and massive starship that the First Order is going to put to use in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The new vehicles from Star Wars: The Last Jedi were revealed during this week's episode of The Star Wars Show. First up is the new First Order walker, which is much bigger than the classic AT-AT. The new walker, which is reminiscent of the AT-AT from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, is known as the AT-M6 which stands for All Terrain Mega Caliber Six. The AT-M6 gets its name from the Mega Caliber Six laser cannon on its back, just above its head. Kevin Jenkins, Lucasfilm's design supervisor for Star Wars 8, spoke a bit with the official Star Wars website about the new vehicles. With the AT-M6, they finally managed to work around that pesky tow cable problem.

"One of the questions that tied us up a lot is the fact that they'd been taken down by snowspeeders in The Empire Strikes Back, and it felt like everyone else is trying to avoid the problem of a four-legged version of a walker because they had been defeated on Hoth. So I sort of took that on board and I suggested to Rian, 'Well, instead of a dog, what about a gorilla?' I can't remember why I said a gorilla, but I just said, 'They have a great stance, they are very aggressive,' and that's how the idea of the gorilla came. And literally in profile, I molded it over an actual photo of a gorilla to get the initial base pose. The front legs are very heavily armored, and you can see can almost up to the forearm. And again, that's my take on, 'You can't take these down with a snowspeeder.' They've armored up the front or maybe they just cut the ropes because they are too big now. Also, the way they are balanced now is like a gorilla, because their knuckles are turned backwards and they've got very high shoulders. They are a completely different poise. Maybe they could even sort of kneel down or something."

Next, we have the Dreadnought. The ship is classified as a Mandator IV-class warship. The Star Destroyer-esque First Order ship features two enormous orbital autocannons for "large-scale bombardments" and 24 point-defense anti-aircraft cannons on its surface. The First Order is not messing around. The Dreadnought also happens to be very big. It measures 7,669.72 25,162.8 feet in length. That should make this a serious thorn in the side of the Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Kevin Jenkins revealed that the Dreadnought came together in post-production and that he and Rian Johnson decided that big guns were the only way to go.

"We had all sorts of design ideas and things, but when seeing an early cut with Rian, I just remember straight afterwards we talked to each other and went, 'We need guns.' We tried radars because, obviously, you look at Return of the Jedi and there were radar dishes. There's one on the Death Star. So it was also part of that retro, Flash Gordon-esque sci-fi thing, and we went down that path for a while, but then the cut just went, 'Nah. Big guns. It just needs big guns.'"

Walkers have always been a fan-favorite in the Star Wars universe, so seeing these new and improved AT-M6 models in action could prove to be exciting. And who knows what kind of destruction the Dreadnought is going to be capable of. By the looks of it, this could put the Super Star Destroyer to shame. And that is really saying something. You can check out the new vehicles from Star Wars: The Last Jedi for yourself below.