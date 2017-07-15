Disney's D23 Expo gave fans a first look at behind-the-scenes footage from Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi featuring new characters and aliens. The nearly 3-minute video is a fascinating view into the hotly anticipated sequel to The Force Awakens and it was given an insane reception from fans in Hall D23, which reportedly holds over 6,000 people. While some fans were disappointed that we didn't receive a full blown trailer for the movie, most fans were happy to receive anything at all, especially behind-the-scenes clips that didn't give away any of the plot.

The video comes to us via the official Star Wars YouTube account and shows off some familiar faces from the Star Wars universe. Rey is shown handing Luke Skywalker his Lightsaber on Ach-To, while more footage reveals Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, Chewie, C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8, Poe, Finn, Princess Leia, and even Admiral Ackbar holding a shooting slate, declaring "It's A wrap!" But the most curious element of the featurette is the appearances of several new characters and aliens that are shown off during the video.

We're finally introduced, albeit for a brief second, to the actual Porgs who are weird little bird-like creatures that sort of look like miniature sea otters and may or may not be evil little bastards who protect the Jedi Temple on Ach-To. Up until this moment we've only seen artist renderings of what they could look like and even a peak at them on R2-D2's head on a new Last Jedi pinball machine. Elsewhere in the footage we are shown some kind of docile looking animal/creature with large ears locked up behind a fence that appears to be underground and then an animatronic snow fox-looking creature with pointy ears. The footage shows the jaw of the fox-like creature under construction and his mouth looks like it could cause some damage. It's not clear if the creature is covered in fur or some kind of spikes at this time.

In addition there's a tiny frog/snail looking creature dressed in clothing. Honestly no idea what the heck to think about that little guy except that he looks pretty dignified. There's also another frog-like character that looks pretty small and he appears to be smiling. Finally there appears to be some kind of centipede mixed with a tarantula that looks pretty scary that flashes by really quickly, followed by a shot of a light skinny alien-like creature with a large forehead and some kind of horns.

As far as characters shown in the clip, we see Laura Dern as Admiral Holdo. Briefly shown in the footage and present at the D23 Expo panel was Benicio Del Toro who will portray a criminal known only as DJ. The behind-the-scenes footage did an excellent job showing off some familiar faces along with some brand new characters that we can speculate about until the movie comes out. The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th, 2017 and in the meantime, you can check out pictures of the new characters and aliens below.