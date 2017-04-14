Day 2 of Star Wars Celebration kicked off with the highly-anticipated Last Jedi panel, which, as expected, debuted the first trailer for this epic sci-fi sequel. Director Rian Johnson and LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy were on hand, along with some "surprise" guests including Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn) and franchise newcomer Kelly Marie Tran (Rose). Along with the trailer, fans also got their first look at the new poster, but that's not all. Throughout the panel, director Rian Johnson also debuted his own personal behind-the-scenes photos, which you can see below.

While Rian Johnson and LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy didn't give any context behind most of these images, for many of these photos, it's not necessarily needed. However, the director did explain that he used his own personal camera to snap several black-and-white pictures from the set, with the director unveiling these Star Wars set photos from his own collection to the Star Wars Celebration crowd. Here's what the director had to say about why he decided to take so many photos from the set.

"That was something I realized from the beginning of it. I realized I had kind of a front row seat for all of this cool behind-the-scenes stuff, and besides the set photographer, I was like the only person on set who could take pictures and not get like tackled and kicked in the face. This is my Leica film camera that I got before Looper. When I was making Looper, I had this on my arm and I would just shoot a ton of stills. So I did the same thing on this movie. I just had this camera on my arm the entire time, and anytime I saw something cool, I would just snap away at it. I ended up taking like thousands of pictures of the whole process. It was fun and, at the end of this whole experience, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, just to have all these memories."

He went on to show the audience several of these photos, including Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in the cockpit of his X-Wing ship, along with an image he said was one of his favorites, featuring the late Carrie Fisher kicking her feet up and relaxing between takes, alongside Oscar Isaac and John Boyega. Other images he debuted from his collection featured Carrie Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, who returns as Lieutenant Connix from The Force Awakens. One particular image that drew a big reaction from the crowd showed Daisy Ridley's Rey holding up a lightsaber, while the panel host Josh Gad joked that the entire movie was shot in black-and-white, with Rian Johnson also joking that they haven't told Disney yet.

Other photos that debuted at the panel include the first look at Kelly Marie Tran's character Rose, more shots of Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, director Rian Johnson himself, and even the beloved ball droid BB-8, who actually made a brief appearance on the Celebration story as well. Take a look at these behind-the-scenes photos from Star Wars: The Last Jedi that debuted during the Star Wars Celebration panel earlier today.