A newly published Star Wars book entitled Star Wars: Everything You Need to Know has shed some new light on Snoke and Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Lucasfilm has done an impeccable job keeping spoilers to a minimum and the new book is obviously timed to specifically come out now, so they're still not telling a whole lot. But that being said, the new book reveals some new information about Snoke's connection to the Force as well as Luke's motivations about heading to Ahch-To.

DK Books has come out with an expanded edition of Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need To Know as part of the Journey to The Last Jedi initiative. Some of the pages have been provided by Star Wars News Net and for the most part, it provides a little bit of information about the characters and certain locations. For instance, Snoke's Praetorian guards are confirmed to be human in the book. Many had speculated that they could be droids, but they are in fact, human.

According to the book, Luke has been in exile on Ahch-To for many years and is living off of what nature provides for him on the island. Luke is definitely not eating the Porgs though. Mark Hamill has come out to say that Luke hasn't eaten meat since A New Hope. The book also mentions that Luke has ended up on Ahch-To to locate the first Jedi Temple, which we already knew, but it has been confirmed this time around. The book also confirms that Rey has come to the island to bring Luke back with her to the Resistance. Again, not really new, but officially confirmed now.

Snoke is still shrouded in mystery, but the new book has revealed some new tidbits of information about the villain. It is now confirmed that Snoke can use the Force, with abilities in telekinetically throwing and choking people and telepathy emphasized. Motion Capture actor, Andy Serkis, has revealed that we will get more information about Snoke in The Last Jedi, but not much else has been shared at this time. Last week, a new picture of a Snoke action figure showed what the villain is wearing underneath his clothes and it is somewhat feminine looking, leading many to speculate the true gender of Snoke.

Though the information from the new book isn't exactly groundbreaking, it does help to piece more of the story of The Last Jedi together. We might get more insight into when exactly Ben Solo went to the Dark Side and how. Learning that Snoke is well-versed with the Force as well as previous mentions of him being able to manipulate and persuade, lead us to believe that Ben Solo might not have been too far along in his Jedi training when Snoke got to him. This is speculation at this point, but it does seem to make a lot of sense.

Mark Hamill hinted that the second Last Jedi trailer will air during Monday Night Football next week, so we may be able to get a real glimpse at Snoke in the trailer before the movie hits theaters in December. For now, we'll just have to check out the pages of Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know courtesy of StarWarsNewsNet. You can also see some of the pictures from the book below.