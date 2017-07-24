More The Last Jedi book covers were shown at San Diego Comic-Con and they reveal more secrets about the upcoming movie. Lucasfilm unveiled the book covers and many focus on the DK children's book series that feature Finn, Rey, and Rose on the cover, leading some to speculate how or if all three of those characters meet up in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. However, one of the more interesting pieces to that cover is the planet of Crait, where a giant battle is taking place.

Polygon points out that Rose will be the main character in a book called Cobalt Squadron. The book was written by best-selling author Elizabeth Wein and illustrated by Phil Noto. The cover depicts Rose the Resistance technician, with two pilots and a few of the ships that they fly up against in the First Order. It also appears that the Resistance starships are a lot smaller than The Last Jedi trailer insinuated.

Another new book, which is also a DK children's book, is called Incredible Cross Sections by Jason Fry and illustrated by Kemp Remillard. This book cover is notable because it gives us a first look at Poe Dameron's new ship. The first trailer for The Last Jedi showed off ships on Crait speeding into battle, close to the ground while leaving a trail of red dust. It was impossible to tell who or what was piloting the ships from the trailer, but the new book cover shows off none other than Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron in the cockpit. The Incredible Cross Sections are series by DK that offer a closer look into the ships and droids of the Star Wars universe and this one will obviously focus on The Last Jedi, detailing 13 ships from the movie.

Next up is a book called |Rose and Finn's Mission, which sounds like they'll probably be spending a lot of time together in the movie. But sometimes these books like to take pictures or stills from the upcoming movies and make their own spin-off children's stories that have nothing to do with the movie or official canon. In the D23 sizzle reel we saw that Finn and Rose have disguised themselves as Imperial Officers of the First Order. This is a similar theme in all Star Wars movies, from Luke and Han disguise as Stormtroopers in A New Hope all the way to Jyn and Cassian taking on Imperial guises in Rogue One.

There are a few more books that were shown off as well. There's a DK sticker book and the aforementioned book with Rey, Finn and Rose on the cover. But the last book and probably the most interesting book, is another children's book, but it's called Chewie and the Porgs. The Porgs can fly, and we see that confirmed on the cover of the book as they either come back or head out to a fishing trip with their big pal Chewbacca. Lucasfilm and Rian Johnson himself have down played that the newly unveiled Porgs will be the Ewoks of The Last Jedi, but the new merchandise coming out seems to tell a different story. You can check out the book covers below.

Chewie and the Porgs cover #TheLastJedipic.twitter.com/44wuQX8hQ6 — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) July 22, 2017