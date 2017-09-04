The release of The Last Jedi is getting closer and many Star Wars fans are already preparing themselves for Carrie Fisher's last appearance as Princess Leia. As fans get ready for an emotional good-bye, Fisher's costars have been praising her performance in the movie. Anthony Daniels is the latest to admit that he was "taken aback" by Fisher's performance. The C-3PO actor was recently recording some dialogue for the movie, and seemed to have forgotten about everything they filmed and just how radiant Fisher was on set.

ComicBook.com reports that Anthony Daniels spoke about Carrie Fisher at the Fan Expo Canada and explained that the movie magic will allow Fisher to live forever. He explains.

"The magic of the movies is you will see her as you've never seen before. The other day when I was putting my voice back on The Last Jedi, I had completely forgotten what we had shot. Suddenly in the footage that I'm watching, there she is, living forever. That's movies for you."

Daniels had worked with Fisher on 5 movies and known her since 1977 when they met on the set of A New Hope. Daniels also revealed that Fisher had a favorite beverage with her on set, which the crew would have to hide out of sight from the camera. Daniels explains.

"You would be amazed (at) how many shots which she's in have a can of (Coca-Cola) hidden somewhere, and the crew were desperate not to feature it."

Anthony Daniels is the latest actor to heap praise on to the late actress while addressing her legacy. John Boyega recently said, "This movie sends her (Fisher) off in an amazing, amazing way" and also said that Fisher will live on forever thanks to the franchise. He explains.

"She is still kept alive in this franchise. That's the beauty of it: She lives forever in a sense."

The Last Jedi is aiming to be the perfect send off for Carrie Fisher, but we'll have to wait until the release of the movie to get the full scoop. Fisher was supposed to have a major role in Star Wars 9 as Colin Trevorrow has said, but the movie has had to be changed around after her death. Lucasfilm says that they definitely will not be bringing her back in a CGI recreation like they did in Rogue One, so it leaves Star Wars: The Last Jedi up to the task of sending Fisher off in her last appearance in the Star Wars franchise. And if her co-stars are to be believed, it's going to be an epic goodbye and the perfect way to keep her legacy intact.

Anthony Daniels and John Boyega's words on Carrie Fisher and her legacy are very encouraging in thinking that Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm have done something really special for her. Fisher is and will always be a huge part of the Star Wars universe. As always, we'll have to wait until the movie comes out to see just exactly what they have done, but thankfully, the wait is almost over.