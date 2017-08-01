J.J. Abrams' The Force Awakens showed C-3PO with a red right arm leading many to speculate about why he'd gotten his mismatched limb in the 30 years since we'd last seen him. It was a mystery that played ultimately played out in a comic book about the droid's past escapades. C-3PO appeared to have his gold arm back at the end of the movie, as he is seen right before Rey takes off for Ahch-To with Chewbacca and R2-D2 in tow. So, does this mean that we will see the return of the gold arm for Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi? Sure seems that way.

It appears as if C-3PO will indeed go back to his normal golden arm for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Images of brand new, leaked official action figures for the upcoming movie come to us courtesy of the Star Wars Rogue 507 Instagram account and they clearly show a C-3PO action figure with two gold arms. The first sight of C-3PO with a red arm surfaced as a toy leak back before The Force Awakens hit theaters, so it seems positive that 3PO will be back to normal, which was hinted at the end of the last movie.

The Last Jedi action figures are not supposed to go on sale until Force Friday, September 1st, but the toys have ended up on eBay after being delivered early in Panama. A closer look at the recently released Star Wars 8 behind-the-scenes footage shows a shot of C-3PO looking up at the camera, but his right arm is obscured at the minute 1:38 point in the clip. It appears as if Lucasfilm doesn't want us to know about the red arm just yet. Could this mean that we might get a big screen mention about the reasons behind the red arm in the first place?

A comic book titled C-3PO #1, which is a part of the official Star Wars canon, revealed the reason behind the red arm last year. The comic book takes place in between Return of the Jedi and the events of The Force Awakens. The story follows C-3PO and a group of Resistance droids and soldiers who have captured an RA-7 First Order droid named Omri. The Resistance is trying to get information from Omri on the whereabouts of Admiral Ackbar in order to save his life. As it turns out, Omri ends up sacrificing his life for 3PO's by the end of the book so C-3PO takes Omri's arm and wears it as a tribute to the enemy droid who sacrificed his life. Even more interesting is that Omri alerts C-3PO that his memories and allegiance are in the hands of others, not his own.

It would be interesting to see C-3PO become woke in The Last Jedi and start questioning his reality, but a movie is only so long. We may get a hint or a tiny little piece of the puzzle from the C-3PO comic, but we have a ways to go before that information will or won't be officially revealed. And The Last Jedi may just give us a C-3PO with two gold arms, no explanation at all, with that new limb mystery to be revealed in another comic book. In the meantime, check out the picture of the new C-3PO action figure for The Last Jedi and take a closer look at the behind-the-scenes footage below.