In just a few weeks, fans will finally get to see the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, which will reportedly debut during Star Wars Celebration, running from April 13 through April 16 in Orlando, Florida. Disney and LucasFilm still haven't released any story details at this time, and aside from the returning Star Wars: The Force Awakens cast, it remains to be seen who else will eventually be announced. Over the weekend, there was confirmation of a new celebrity cameo, though. Although U.S. fans may not be so familiar with him. During a recent interview, Gary Barlow, the lead singer for the blockbuster U.K. pop group Take That, confirmed that he does have a small role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I'm not a Stormtrooper, but I am in it. You can see me face."

This revelation comes at the 2:54 mark of this interview from the ITV series Lorraine, and given the amount of celebrity cameos in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it wouldn't be surprising if there were just as many in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Most of these cameos, like Simon Pegg's Unkar Plutt and Daniel Craig' Stormtrooper were characters with elaborate costumes that hid their faces, but it doesn't seem that will be the case with Gary Barlow's cameo. Although it remains to be seen who he's actually playing. This also comes nearly a year after another report about a massive celebrity cameo in Star Wars 8.

An unconfirmed report surfaced last May that Mad Max Fury Road star Tom Hardy came aboard for a cameo as a First Order Stormtrooper, similar to Daniel Craig's cameo. In this scene, Finn is on a secret mission, when he is surprised by Tom Hardy's unnamed Stormtrooper, who recognizes Finn, a.k.a. FN-2187, and "slaps him on the ass." While Finn thinks he's busted, this Stormtrooper is actually happy to see him, since they went through the Academy together and congratulates FN-2187 for his promotion to "Resistance spy and infiltrator." There is speculation that, instead of admitting that one of their own Stormtroopers turned against them, that the First Order started a propaganda campaign within the First Order, creating a fictional promotion for him, instead of telling the rest of the First Order the truth, that he defected from the First Order and went AWOL, switching sides to join the Resistance.

As for Gary Barlow's cameo, it hasn't been revealed if his character will be in some sort of space band, or if his role has any connection to music whatsoever. It's possible that director Rian Johnson may address the news of this cameo during Star Wars Celebration, where the director and several of his cast members are expected to appear. It isn't known if there are other reveals the director has planned for Star Wars Celebration, including the possible debut of a new poster along with the trailer, or even the first official photos. Regardless, we'll find out in just a few short weeks.

We also reported in February that Star Wars 8 reshoots are happening this month, with the shoot rumored to pay tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, although Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi remains unchanged. It hasn't been announced how long these reshoots are expected to last for, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi slated to hit theaters on December 15. While we wait for more on this highly-anticipated sequel, take a look at this video which features an interview with the Take That music group, with Gary Barlow's comments coming at the 2:54 mark.