A big part of being involved with a Star Wars movie these days is keeping secrets for a very long time, but that can be tough to do. And John Boyega has clearly had enough of it. He didn't exactly give away any major plot points about Star Wars: The Last Jedi or anything like that, but he did confirm some long rumored celebrity cameos that are going to happen in the upcoming adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

As reported by Screen Daily, John Boyega, who reprises his role as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was asked about a rumored cameo from the UK royals Prince William and Prince Harry. Boyega tried to play it coy, but then he just let it go and confirmed that both princes are in the movie, and he even confirmed Tom Hardy's cameo as well. Here's what he had to say.

"I think they took that scene out. I've had enough with those secrets. They came on set. They were there. I'm sick of hiding it. I think it was leaked, anyway. There were images. Every time I get asked, I have to dodge it. I'm tired of dodging it. They were there. So was Tom Hardy."

The cat is definitely out of the bag now. John Boyega was definitely right about this information leaking online, but one can only assume that doesn't mean Disney and Lucasfilm were cool with the cast members just running around confirming leaks. Granted, it sounds like Boyega was just having a bit of fun here, but with how many alleged leaked information comes out in regards to a movie like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, that ventures into some potentially dicey territory.

Still, these were pretty poorly kept secrets and probably won't have a major effect on how fans enjoy Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it arrives on December 15. When it was initially reported, the rumor was that Prince William and Prince Harry filmed a scene in which Rey and Finn are infiltrating a base with Benicio Del Toro's character, who at this point is only known as DJ, and some Stormtroopers catch them. Two of the troopers being the royals. As for Tom Hardy's Star Wars: The Last Jedi cameo? Nothing as specific has leaked, but there are rumors he could be playing a Stormtrooper as well.

Celebrity cameos are nothing new in the Star Wars universe these days. Daniel Craig famously played the Stormtrooper that allowed Rey to escape on Starkiller base. And Simon Pegg played Unkar Plutt, the junk dealer on Jakku. We'll have to wait and see just how these cameos fit into Star Wars: The Last Jedi, or if there are any others that the production and director Rian Johnson have managed to keep secret. Maybe John Boyega will get a little fed up and let some of those secrets spill as well. Then again, Disney and Lucasfilm may be having a little chat with him after this one.