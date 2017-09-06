The Last Jedi throws Finn and newcomer Rose Tico into the world of high-rollers at the Canto Bight Casino in a recently released image from the upcoming movie. The news comes after the announcement that Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have officially parted ways under the creative differences umbrella, which is something that Last Jedi director Rian Johnson claims he never ran into while making his new Star Wars movie. The latest issue of Empire Magazine shares this immersive image of Canto Bight as well as Johnson's experience on working with Disney and Lucasfilm.

Previously we had learned some new information about Poe's alterations to his X-Wing fighter from Empire Magazine and now they're sharing a picture of Finn and Rose in the Canto Bight Casino. According to the article, the scene on the planet Cantonica takes place about midway through Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is said to be a key component to the story. Finn and Rose are in the casino amongst the high-rollers and are on a "vital" mission in Canto Bight, which will more than likely bring them to the mysterious DJ (Benicio del Toro) character.

Rian Johnson spoke to Empire about the choice of a clean casino in the middle of the movie and the director had some interesting reasons for choosing the location. He explains.

"I wanted a new environment that was like dunking your head in a cool bath of water, right in the middle of the movie. Apart from the prequels, all the touchstones that make something feel like Star Wars have to do with griminess and dirt. I wanted to do something completely different."

From what we have been able to see from the behind-the-scenes featurette and set photos, Canto Bight appears to be the exact polar opposite of Mos Eisley on Tatooine. The clean surfaces and even aliens in formal attire definitely set it apart from the "wretched scum and villainy" of Mos Eisley.

Johnson also went on to talk about the creative freedom he was allowed when making The Last Jedi. The topic comes at an interesting time since Colin Trevorrow was just let go from Star Wars 9 months after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were let go from the Han Solo movie. Johnson had this to say.

"The perception of these films is that they're all planned out on a secret sheet of paper in advance, but that's just not the case. I wasn't given an outline of where it goes or even a list of things to hit. It really was just, 'Okay, what's next?'"

Johnson continued by comparing the process of making the Star Wars movie to making Brick or Looper. Johnson explains.