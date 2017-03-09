Until Disney and LucasFilm release the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is rumored to happen during Star Wars Celebration next month in Orlando, there hasn't been much officially released about this movie yet. Until then, all we have is rumors and conjecture swirling around this highly-anticipated sequel, and there are certainly no shortage of these reports. Today we have yet another unconfirmed rumor that claims the nefarious Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) will have a brand new weapon that fans will apparently love.

One of Making Star Wars' sources revealed that Captain Phasma will have a new weapon, although it isn't clear how she acquired it, or how often she gets to use it. Nevertheless, this unnamed source thinks fans will really love this new spear that Captain Phasma is seen brandishing in Star Wars 8. Here's what the unidentified source had to say below.

"You are going to love Captain Phasma's spear in The Last Jedi. She looks killer."

When asked if it was a "spear" or a "sphere," the source clarified that it was, "a weapon, a staff." In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Gwendoline Christie's character was seen brandishing a gun, but now with this spear, we could see her getting into some close-quarters combat fighting. Gwendoline Christie herself teased last year that Captain Phasma "makes a lot of impact" in this new story, although she is not always at the "forefront of the action." Still, if she does have a new staff, chances are we'll get to see her use it, perhaps in a confrontation with former Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega).

Yesterday, we reported that Disney showcased the first footage from Star Wars 8, which showed supposedly the first line spoken by Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker in the movie, when he asks Rey, "Who are you?" However, another report today said that line was uttered while Luke was in a cave, and not on the cliff where Rey first met Luke Skywalker at the very end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It remains to be seen if this scene will actually be used in the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer when it debuts next month at Star Wars Celebration.

One of the other recent reports claims that upcoming reshoots for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will honor the late Carrie Fisher's character Leia Organa, after the actress passed away in December. There were reports that the actress still had two pivotal scenes left to shoot in Star Wars 8 and Star Wars 9 but it wasn't said where exactly these scenes appear. One scene was her reunion with her brother Luke Skywalker and the other was her confrontation with her son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver. Hopefully we'll start getting more concrete details on Star Wars: The Last Jedi as we get closer to the December 15 release date.