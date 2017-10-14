Last Monday night marked a huge event for Star Wars fans all over the world with the release of the brand new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer. The unexpectedly dark sneak peak was a welcome sight, while scenes featuring Carrie Fisher's General Organa packed an emotional wallop that many weren't expecting, except for perhaps the littlest "biggest" Star Wars fan in the galaxy. Gary, Carrie Fisher's French bulldog, was photographed watching his mom in General Leia's costume for the last time and it is a tearjerker.

The picture was posted on Gary's official Instagram account and featured a caption that said, "Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever." The Last Jedi will be Carrie Fisher's final role in the Star Wars universe as LucasFilm will not create a CGI version of the iconic actress after her death. Gary was a huge part of Carrie Fisher's world for the last 4-years of her life and he practically went everywhere with her, including the red carpet. Gary became a star in his own right while living with Fisher and serving as a therapy dog.

The late actress adopted Gary around 2012 from her daughter Billie Lourd (or "stolen" by Lourd's account) as a service dog to help deal with her bipolar disorder. Carrie Fisher once said that, "Gary is mental also," while going on to say that Gary was "like her heart." The French bulldog was devoted to Fisher, calmed her down, and became anxious when she was away, which makes the new picture of Gary watching The Last Jedi trailer even more heartbreaking. Gary has been living with Carrie Fisher's former assistant, Corby McCoin, since Fisher passed away back in December.

McCoin is said to have a strong connection with Gary since they spent a lot of time together, working with Gary's mom. The two were constant companions, traveling with Fisher through the years. They even often appeared together on social media, including Gary's popular hugely Instagram page. Gary was at Fisher's side when she went into cardiac arrest aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles and remained with her at the hospital where she later died at the age of 60.

In a now-iconic Good Morning America interview with Carrie Fisher, Gary became the first guest to fall asleep during the show. Host Amy Robach deemed Gary's appearance, "one of the most entertaining interviews of all time." Fisher was not a fan of the Hollywood way of life, and was fully dedicated to transparency. The visibility of her struggles and the honesty with which she articulated them helped to normalize her disease for others who suffered as well. Fisher was a major advocate, unashamed in everything that she did, and being unique was just a part of Carrie Fisher and Gary's style. Fisher even once described her Gary as, "a true eccentric." Gary's Instagram page went dark after the death of Carrie Fisher, but recently started making posts again as of March of this year. Check out the adorable picture of their reunion courtesy of Gary Fisher's Instagram account below.