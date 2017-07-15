There is a ton of excitement as we race toward the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which arrives in theaters on December 15, 2017. For many fans, it is going to be difficult watching the movie knowing that it is Carrie Fisher's final performance as Princess Leia. Disney and Lucasfilm understand just how important her legacy is and, as such, it sounds like they may be doing a little tribute to her during the end credits in Star Wars 8.

Super fan and YouTuber Mike Zeroh recently posted a video to his channel claiming that, based on knowledge from a source he has at Pinewood Studios where the movie was shot, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will include a sequence of some kind during the credits in honor of Carrie Fisher's legacy. Here is what he had to say about it.

"A couple of months ago [it was said that] both Disney and Lucasfilm were including a Carrie Fisher tribute at the very end of The Last Jedi within the credits. It would be a little thing that they would show...[leaving] the fans teary-eyed."

He didn't go into what this tribute would be, but probably a little video of some kind. This would definitely be breaking tradition for a Star Wars movie. The credits in a Star Wars movie have historically been just that. They are credits that roll to John Williams' score. But in this particular case, the brass at Lucasfilm felt it may be worth breaking tradition and including a little something to honor the late Carrie Fisher. According to Mike Zeroh, this tribute, whatever it is, actually has original music from John Williams.

"What's really great, reportedly, is that John Williams did a little mini score for that sequence [by] itself alone. It will be a great send off to Carrie Fisher as an actress, as a person, as a script doctor, just an amazing individual to say the least."

Disney and Lucasfilm have done everything in their power to honor Carrie Fisher and the legacy of Princess Leia since the actress passed away late last year. It has been made clear that her performance for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is unaltered and that she won't appear in Star Wars 9. That leaves many questions in terms of how Leia will be dealt with within the Star Wars movies, since she was originally going to be a big part of Star Wars 9. But we can't really speculate much on that until we actually see Star Wars 8.

In any case, it seems like the right move to do something like this. Princess Leia is one of the most iconic characters to ever grace the screen and giving fans a little something to send her off feels appropriate. You can check out the full video from Mike Zeroh for yourself below on this Star Wars: The Last Jedi Carrie Fisher tribute.