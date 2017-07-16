We are mere months away from the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi finally arriving in theaters on December 15, 2017. That means Disney is going to start slowly but surely giving us little tastes of what's to come. This weekend during the D23 Expo, they decided to give us a pretty big taste by bringing the cast and director Rian Johnson to the event to showcase a new behind-the-scenes sizzle reel and discuss the movie a bit. And we have interviews with the cast for you to check out.

D23 only happens once every two years and, when it does, they make it count. This year Star Wars had a big presence at the convention. Since they won't be showcasing a galaxy far, far away at San Diego Comic-Con this year, D23 was the place to be if you're a big Star Wars fan. They didn't reveal anything new about the upcoming Han Solo movie, but they gave us quite a bit about Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here's a little bit of what Mark Hamill had to say following the presentation at the live-action movies panel.

"Well the fans have fueled the movies since the beginning. I call them UPFs; ultra passionate fans. And they know more about them than I do because I haven't seen them since they were in the movie theaters. I've never watched them at home and I constantly get myself into trouble because, like I say, they know the details and the minutia like I never could."

During the live-action movies panel, Alan Horn brought out Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director Rian Johnson. He treated the audience and introduced a bunch of the cast from the movie, including Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), Laura Dern (Admiral Amilyn Holdo) and Benicio Del Toro, whose character is currently known only as "DJ". The cast talked a little bit about Star Wars 8 and Johnson showed some photos, but they couldn't reveal too much. Lucasfilm is staying pretty tight-lipped about this one. No surprise there. Daisy Ridley talked a little bit about the frustration of not being able to say more about it.

"It's funny because it's so fun being here but it's also so hard because you want to give people more than you can. We're getting really close so it's very exciting to feel the sort of countdown. And with the behind-the-scenes, because I hadn't seen it, I was like, 'Oh my god! They're showing so much!' So it's awesome."

For those of you who couldn't personally be at D23, we've got you covered. Be sure to check out all of the interviews with the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi for yourself below. Also, keep your eyes peeled for all of our coverage of D23 from the entire weekend as we have all of the big news, as well as more interviews and panel videos for you to check out.