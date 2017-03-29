Shortly after the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it was revealed that there were two huge celebrity cameos that fans should pay attention to upon repeat viewing, Simon Pegg as Unkar Plutt, which was teased in the Comic-Con sizzle reel, and Daniel Craig as a Stormtrooper who becomes manipulated by Rey (Daisy Ridley). With Star Wars: The Last Jedi hitting theaters at the end of this year, there have already been rumors that Tom Hardy may have a brief cameo, with British pop star Gary Barlow revealing just yesterday that he also has a role in the movie, where you can actually see his face. Today we have yet another report which claims another celebrity has a small but important role, The Leftovers star Justin Theroux.

Making Star Wars broke the news that Justin Theroux is playing an "expert slicer," which will mark the first time this type of character will be seen on the big screen. Slicers are essentially the Star Wars term for hackers, who have been featured in various novels such as the recent Star Wars: Aftermath trilogy and many more. While this character's name hasn't been revealed yet, he is said to have a "pivotal moment". He is also said to have a unique costume, described as Indiana Jones' white tuxedo from Temple of Doom, with a "Star Wars twist."

This character is said to wear a white tuxedo jacket over a black suit, during scenes set on a casino planet, with his scenes taking place during the "casino section" of the movie, which was shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia last year, with his character said to have a "James Bond look about him." There have been rumors that an explosion takes place on this casino set while production was still under way at Pinewood, although it isn't known if Justin Theroux's character is involved in this scene or not. This report also doesn't indicate whether or not this character is a hero or villain, but perhaps we'll get our first glimpse of him when the Last Jedi trailer debuts, reportedly at Star Wars Celebration next month in Orlando.

There have also been rumors that Benicio del Toro, whose character has never been confirmed by Disney or LucasFilm, is playing the owner of this space casino, but that report was never confirmed either. There have also been rumors that his character is actually Rey's father, but we likely won't find out the true nature of his character until the movie opens in theaters December 15. It's also possible that a recent report detailing a secret mission that Finn (John Boyega) goes on, could tie into this casino planet, and possibly Justin Theroux's character.

Earlier this month, an unconfirmed report revealed that Finn's mission will be to go undercover as a First Order Officer, accompanied by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. While there is still much we don't know about this mission, these details may have also confirmed the validity of Tom Hardy's cameo rumor. An unconfirmed report surfaced last May that Mad Max Fury Road star Tom Hardy came aboard for a cameo as a First Order Stormtrooper, similar to Daniel Craig's cameo. In this scene, Finn is on a secret mission, when he is surprised by Tom Hardy's unnamed Stormtrooper, who recognizes Finn, a.k.a. FN-2187, and "slaps him on the ass." While Finn thinks he's busted, this Stormtrooper is actually happy to see him, since they went through the Academy together and congratulates FN-2187 for his promotion to "Resistance spy and infiltrator." With the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer reportedly right around the corner, hopefully some of these lingering questions will be answered soon.