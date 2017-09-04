After working with LucasFilm to create gorgeous images for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, artist Brian Rood has returned for even more cool art for the highly-anticipated sequel Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The artist has debuted six new portraits featuring some of the most beloved characters within the entire franchise. These portraits feature General Leia (Carrie Fisher), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

Unfortunately these images, which surfaced on Imgur, don't offer any further details about these iconic characters, or the roles they'll play in this sequel. Disney and LucasFilm have been running quite the tight ship, and while there have been rumors aplenty about the story, there haven't been any significant leaks that have been confirmed. As of now, there has only been one Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer released, debuting way back in April during Star Wars Celebration, but there hasn't been any indication of when the second trailer may finally debut.

These photos come on the heels of the epic Force Friday II event, where the first wave of Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys and other merchandise went on sale. There were a number of toys with new "Force Link" technology, which allowed these toys to play lines from the movie, revealing new dialogue. It hasn't been confirmed if all of these lines are actually said in the movie, especially since even the first trailer didn't reveal much actual dialogue. However, director Rian Johnson did explain that none of the toys released for Star Wars: The Last Jedi featured any spoilers from the movie.

Despite Rian Johnson's claims, though, we also reported last week that Last Jedi Topps cards may have spoiled some key plot points. The spoilers come in the titles of these cards themselves, with some entitled "Finn's Recovery," "Ski Speeder Assault" and "The Fury of Kylo Ren." Finn's recovery has been hinted at in the past, and while some of these details have been rumored, they're seemingly confirmed by this new card set. Still, since hardly any specific details about this story have been turned over, and since it hasn't been confirmed when the new trailer will arrive, it remains to be seen when we'll get any further official details about this tightly guarded story.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi not only brings back the important characters from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but it also introduces a number of new characters. Laura Dern joins the franchise as Amilyn Holdo, an important figure among the Resistance, Benicio del Toro as the mysterious DJ, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose, who joins Finn on an important mission for the Resistance, and Veronica Ngo as Rose's sister Paige, a Resistance fighter. Take a look at these new photos from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as we get closer and closer to the December 15 release date.