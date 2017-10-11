The new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi made its debut on Monday night and it revealed quite a bit about the highly anticipated movie, but it also revealed a dirty little secret from the Star Wars universe. For anybody who watched the trailer on anything bigger than a smartphone, it was clearly evident that Chewbacca has not been to the Wookie dentist in quite some time as his teeth look horrible. The trailer shows Chewie letting out a great growl, which is awesome, but his breath may have come close to knocking out the poor little Porg positioned next to him. And we think that's why the Porg is screaming, not because of what it sees out the cockpit windshield.

It's important to note that Chewie did just go through a very traumatic loss with the death of Han Solo at the hands of Kylo Ren, which he witnessed. The event has clearly taken its toll on the Wookie's hygiene and one has to wonder if he has kept up with bathing at all in general since the tragic death of his partner in crime. Han Solo may have been more than just a friend and business partner, he may have also been in charge of Chewie's hygiene, reminding the Wookie to take a shower every once in a while, and to brush his teeth.

If Han Solo was Chewbacca's caretaker, we need to find him a new one ASAP, because it looks like Rey is off on her own selfish journey that may or may not lead her to the Dark Side, which could really drive Chewie into a darker pit of sorrow. It might be time to call Lando Calrissian in to take care of Chewie's teeth or at least get him some counseling because he is beginning to look like an abandoned dog that was left on the side of the galaxy. Or how about Doctor Kalonia. While she was fixing up his arm in The Force Awakens, the two appeared to have a pretty strong connection. And they were definitely flirting. Perhaps we shouldn't even rule out Maz Kanata. They seemed to have something going on in the past, which probably didn't sit well with Chewbacca's wife Malla, who is rumored to be in the Han Solo standalone movie, where Chewbacca has clean white teeth.

If Chewbacca was previously capable of brushing his own teeth, the counseling sessions are a must because he's on his way to root canal city if he doesn't start to take care of his oral hygiene quickly. He'll need to stop off and get some Greenie chewable tooth brushes (the large variety) and take down at least one, possibly two per day. That should help with his breath and then some sugarless gum followed by some strong mouthwash. A full brush will have to happen at least once a month when he heads to the groomer. Chewie can't do this alone and will need all the help he can get to get him back to normal.

Oral hygiene is nothing to take lightly, but we have to remember that Chewbacca is probably suffering through some post-traumatic stress at this time, so we need to approach the subject in a delicate manner. It might be best to present a spa day to the Wookie as a day off and a stress relief present at Glen Ivy, which could spark a shift in Chewie's mindset, which is really needed at this time. As with most traumatic situations, we'll have to take this one step at a time. You can check out Chewbacca's teeth in the new trailer for The Last Jedi around the 1:30 mark, courtesy of Star Wars YouTube channel below.