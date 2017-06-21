A new leak is suggesting that Rian Johnson will have Star Wars: The Last Jedi end on a cliffhanger, much like The Empire Strikes Back. The Last Jedi is slowly getting closer to release and new leaks are springing up from all kinds of sources. Some of these sources are inside and some of them are just dudes in a basement somewhere pontificating or just flat-out making things up, trying to earn some YouTube cash. This leaker tends to ruffle some feathers whenever he pops up in Star Wars conversations, so we'll definitely take this one with a healthy loaf of portion bread.

Ladies and gentleman, I bring you the new leak from the infamous Mike Zeroh YouTube account. The intel this time around is coming from a French dubber and this dubber has shed some light on a possible ending for The Last Jedi. Zeroh says "apparently at the end of the film, the fate of Kylo Ren and Rey will be unknown. This will leave us wondering where Rey is going and where Ren is going." Now this does seem to indicate the presence of a cliffhanger in the movie, which would make it pretty close to The Empire Strikes Back, a movie that Rian Johnson has said that The Last Jedi will be nothing like. Reverse psychology perhaps?

Mr. Zeroh also claims Daisy Ridley (Rey) recently said that The Last Jedi will leave many unanswered questions, but there are also reports where the actress reveals that many questions will be answered. There seems to be a bit of a miscommunication going on in that department. The rest of the video is used as a device to try and figure out if Rey turns to the Dark Side and if Kylo Ren switches to the Force, which I have to say, sounds pretty ridiculous no matter how you slice it.

The new "leak" comes after it was revealed that Star Wars 9 director Colin Trevorrow requested that Last Jedi director Rian Johnson shoot an extra scene while they were in a certain location for a possible inclusion in star Wars 9. What that scene is, we may never know, but it was more about Trevorrow talking the collaborative spirit between himself, Johnson, and J.J. Abrams. Rian Johnson also made a small request from Abrams to swap out BB-8 for R2-D2 on the journey to Ahch-To to meet up with Luke Skywalker, which hints that R2 will have more of a purpose on the island than previously thought.

Alright, so there's the leak, or speculation, or whatever you want to call it. It seems pretty unlikely that Rian Johnson would spend the earlier part of this year fighting off rumors of The Empire Strikes Back comparisons to go ahead a leave The Last Jedi as cliffhanger, exactly like how Empire ends. It would certainly be unexpected though. Watch Zeroh's video for yourself below and leave him a thumbs up or down, whatever. The next Last Jedi trailer is coming in July, but whether it will land at D23, or debut a week later at Comic-Con is anyone's guess at this point.