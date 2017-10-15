As if the hype surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi couldn't get any higher, LucasFilm has shared a new still from the movie announcing that we only have 2 more months to go until the movie finally hits theaters. Last week, Star Wars fans from all over the world were treated to the new 2-and-a-half minute trailer for The Last Jedi and it did not disappoint. The new trailer shared just enough to leave everybody wanting more while teasing out some mystery in the short video, which is what everybody expected. In anticipation for trailer, LucasFilm released 2 teaser videos ahead of the new trailer and now they've started a countdown for the movie.

LucasFilm did the same thing, but with short clips back in September when The Last Jedi was officially 100 days away and now they've shared a new picture of Rey, holding her staff on Ahch-To, overlooking the water from high above to celebrate that we're now only 2 months away from the long awaited movie hitting theaters. LucasFIlm are masters of promotion and even this 10-sceond still picture with nothing more than the score playing underneath has started the excitement up all over again, prompting many fans to go and watch the trailer again.

In regard to The Last Jedi promotion, LucasFilm seems to be following the Force Awakens playbook beat-for-beat, unveiling a theatrical preview in April, followed by a behind-the-scenes featurette in July. Predictably, the new Last Jedi trailer made its debut during the Monday Night Football game just like The Force Awakens. The promotion for The Force Awakens was a smash success and so far, the same can be said for The Last Jedi, but to be honest, LucasFilm doesn't even have to keep up with the promotional material. This is Star Wars that we're talking about here.

The Last Jedi will pick up right where The Force Awakens left off and we're being teased that we could see a dark version of Luke Skywalker this time around. The new trailer shows off what looks to be an unlikely alliance between Kylo Ken and Rey, but it appears to be two completely different scenes. Could it be that we're seeing an unlikely alliance between Ren and his uncle Luke? New promotional materials have shown Luke on both, the Light Side and the Dark and Mark Hamill himself has said in the past that he was stunned when director Rian Johnson shared what was happening with Luke this time around.

It seems that all we can do now is follow Luke Skywalker's advice from the trailers: "Breathe, just Breathe" while we wait 2 more months for The Last Jedi to hit theaters. Star Wars fans have taken it upon themselves to create online countdowns, but this is the official 2-month warning from LucasFilm. It's probably best to start watching all of the movies to prepare, since the release is just around the corner. While we wait, check out the new 2-month countdown below, courtesy of the official Star Wars Twitter account.