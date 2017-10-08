Disney and LucasFilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi is getting closer and it was just announced the trailer #2 and advanced tickets will go on sale during halftime of the Monday Night Football game, just like Mark Hamill accidentally leaked a few weeks ago. The hype for the latest installment in the Star Wars universe is off of the charts, but will it crash ticketing sites like 2015's The Force Awakens and 2016's Rogue One? Movie ticketing sites have presumably known for a while that the tickets were going to go on sale on Monday night, so have they taken any extra precautions to make sure that the servers are ready for the massive hit?

Back in October of 2015, it was announced that the advanced tickets for The Force Awakens were going on sale ahead of the December release date. The marketing push and sheer excitement had paid off. Perhaps a little too well, however. Legions of Star Wars fans immediately rushed to online ticket sellers to secure their seats but, the Force was not strong with them. The sudden rush of demand from Jedi-happy fans caused loading issues and site outages on popular purchasing platforms including Fandango, the Alamo Drafthouse, and AMC Theaters.

A similar situation happened when advanced tickets went on sale for Rogue One back at the end of November. Within a few hours, Fandango crashed, which led to the retailer to set up a virtual waiting room for tickets, much like popular ticketing company AXS who does the same thing for concert tickets. Though not all of the sites crashed for Rogue One, it was still a major inconvenience for fans who expected everything to work like clockwork after The Force Awakens debacle.

Now it's time for advanced tickets for The Last Jedi to go on sale. It would seem that after the crashes for both The Force Awakens and to a lesser extent, Rogue One, that ticket retailers are well prepared for the millions of Star Wars fans who will be hitting refresh in the 10-minutes leading to the on-sale time. There has been no word from any of the major ticketing retails as to any advanced preparation that they may have taken in order to make sure each fan has a satisfactory experience when purchasing the advanced tickets.

At this time, all we can do is hope that all of the major ticket retailers have done their homework in preparation for Monday night's ticketing onslaught. The virtual waiting rooms will more than likely be implemented this time around, especially for the industry giant, Fandango. Lucasfilm officially announced that lStar Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer #2 will debut on ESPN's Monday Night Football on October 9th. The game is between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, taking place in Chicago. The game is expected to start at 5:15 p.m. PDT/8:15 p.m. EDT. May the Force be with you and your loved ones when trying to purchase. While you wait, check out the brand-new teaser trailer for The Last Jedi, courtesy of LucasFilm below.