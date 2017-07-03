A report has surfaced that Disney and LucasFilm will not be bringing Star Wars 8 or their Han Solo movie to San Diego Comic-Con this year, with many expecting the studio to debut new footage from both these movies at the D23 convention, happening just one week earlier, running from July 14 through July 16. Now we have another report which claims that there won't be a Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, but instead the studio will debut a new behind-the-scenes video from the movie. Here's what Collider's Steven Weintraub had to say on social media.

"Hearing we're not getting a new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer at D23 or Comic-Con. Heard some new behind-the-scenes footage at D23."

This brief statement from Steven Weintraub on Twitter did not include any details about what will be included in this behind-the-scenes video. This report seems to debunk another report that claimed the new Star Wars 8 trailer will debut in July, after the trailer was recently classified by the British Board of Film Classification, which normally indicates that a new trailer will be coming soon. Still, no exact date was given for the trailer's debut, but if it isn't dropping at D23 or Comic-Con 2017, it isn't known when we'll get to see this footage.

We reported last month that director Rian Johnson will have wrapped post-production on Star Wars 8 by August, and by now there is surely plenty of finished footage that could be used for a new trailer. As for these behind-the-scenes reels, they seem to be more preferred than actual trailers when it comes to LucasFilm's presence at conventions like Comic-Con and D23. The studio debuted a behind-the-scenes reel for Comic-Con 2015 in lieu of a trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which confirmed rumors that Simon Pegg does actually appear in the movie, which had been rumored for months.

There have also been rumors that The Last Jedi ending will "rip off" the cliffhanger ending of The Empire Strikes Back, but, like all Star Wars rumors, that has yet to be confirmed. There have previously been rumors that the story will be quite similar to Empire Strikes Back, following Rey (Daisy Ridley) starting her Jedi training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), much like how Luke started his training with Yoda in Empire. Another similar plot point is that Rey is rumored to take off in the middle of her training to save Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), who have reportedly both been taken by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as part of a trap to lure Rey out of hiding.

Of course, none of these Star Wars: The Last Jedi plot details have been confirmed, although the first trailer did seem to show Rey training to use her lightsaber with Luke Skywalker looking on. Still, that isn't exactly confirmation of her Jedi training, but we know she is quite Force-sensitive, which explains how she was able to defeat Kylo Ren and have that Force Flashback in The Force Awakens. While we wait for more on The Last Jedi, take a look at Steven Weintraub's tweet below.