Just because Kylo Ren has Darth Vader's charred helmet doesn't mean there are other bits and pieces of the Sith Lord floating around in space. And just because Luke's old blue lightsaber somehow managed to survive it's disappearance on Cloud City doesn't mean Anakain's Sith lightsaber is still around. A popular fan theory regarding the whereabouts of Darth Vader's old lightsaber in Star Wars: The Last Jedi have now officially been debunked.

There has been a lot of talk about Kyber crystals in recent months, especially with Rogue One using them as a driving plot point. These magical crystals not only fuel a Jedi's lightsaber, giving the shaft its powerful beam of burning light, these crispy rocks were also used to power both Death Stars and the Star Killer base. Some believed that the Kyber crystal in Darth's old lightsaber had somehow survived the Death Star explosion in Return of the Jedi. But that popular fan theory has been officially put to rest.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Luke Skywalker wears a necklace around his neck while sleeping in a tree trunk on the islands of Ahch-To. The piece of jewelry is said to be similar to Jyn Erso's Kyber crystal necklace she got from her mother. Many quickly speculated that Luke was wearing the Kyber crystal from his dad's old Sith lightsaber. Industructable, perhaps it survived the explosion on the Death Star, landed on Endor, and Skywalker was drawn to its power.

Nope. That didn't happen. At least, not where official Lucasfilm story group member Pablo Hidalgo is concerned. He confirms that no, Luke Skywalker is not holding onto the bleeding Kyber crystal that his father once used to try and kill him with.

The fan theory suggested that Kylo Ren is also drawn to the Kyber crystal that used to belong to his grandfather, and it called to him from the outer reaches of space, cluing him into Luke and Rey's whereabouts on Ahch-To. It supposedly served as a homing beacon for the leader of the Knights of Ren. But according to Hidalgo, when Vader lost his lightsaber in his fight against Luke on the half-constructed Death Star, that was it. Adios, amigo. Easy come and easy go.

This official confirmation that Darth Vader's personal bleeding Kyber crystal was destroyed came after a fan asked whether there was an official canon explanation as to the whereabouts of the Sith Lord's prized red lightsaber. Pablo's answer was simple, as reveled by express.co.uk.

"Fell down the DS2 [Death Star 2] reactor, which then exploded. That's about it."

So, there you have it. Luke is not going to lift up his robe to expose the bleeding Kyber crystal in the Last Jedi after all. And it's anyone's guess as to how Kylo Ren discovers the whereabouts of Luke, Rey, Chewbacca and R2-D2. Though, one rumor that hasn't been put to rest is the return of Anakin's Force Ghost, with Hayden Christensen's recent appearance at Star Wars Celebration only helping to fuel those rumors.

Most believe The Last Jedi will introduce the idea of the grey Jedi into the official Star Wars cinematic canon. And that Rey brings a true balance to the force. Even if that is true, as we all know from the recent Star Wars 8 trailer, it is truly time for the Jedi to end.