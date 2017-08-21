Force Friday 2017 is just around the corner and that means all of this year's new Star Wars toys are getting ready to officially hit shelves. That also means we are going to learn some things about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, even if Disney and Lucasfilm are doing their best to keep everything under wraps. At the very least, they'd prefer the toys not be revealed until Force Friday, which is taking place on September 1 this year. However, some of the upcoming toys have made their way online and they reveal some potential dialogue from Star Wars: The Last Jedi for Kyle Ren and Supreme Leader Snoke.

Fan site Star Wars News Net got ahold of some TV spots and photos that show off some of the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys. Probably the most significant is the Force Link Band, which will play dialogue for characters when placed near the figures. In the commercial that you can watch below, we hear the Force Link Band reveal a line for Kylo Ren, which suggests that he is firmly cemented on the Dark Side after killing Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

There is also a video posted by a Twitter user that shows off a new Star Wars 8 Kylo Ren action figure that has a bunch of sound effects and dialogue included. The lines that can be heard in the video include "I've been waiting for you," "I need your guidance," "Will you help me?" "Show me again... the power of the darkness," "Don't be afraid," and "Noooo! It's too late."

One of those lines is from The Force Awakens, but these other lines are all leaning heavily on the darkness. The last line is especially interesting. What's too late? Are they hinting at a potential redemption arc for Kylo? Most Star Wars fans would probably hope not, but it's ominous enough with no context to raise some eyebrows.

Easily the most appealing toy of the bunch, for those adults who are looking for their kids or for those who just want it for themselves, is the BB-8 playset. The set folds out into a First Order Base, which is kind of interesting since BB-8 is hanging out with the Resistance. In any case, the box art and commercial, which you can watch below, gives us some looks at stuff we are possibly going to see and hear in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. For one, we get a good look at Snoke in his gold robe, as well as a couple lines of his dialogue.

"I've been expecting you."

Snoke also looks to be saying, "The Resistance is doomed" at one point, which sounds like something he would say. But who is he expecting? Is he confronting Luke and/or Rey? Is he talking to Kylo Ren? We have little in the way of answers right now, but this certainly piles onto the mystery that is Supreme Leader Snoke. There are a few other lines of dialogue revealed via the BB-8 playset for unidentified characters which include, "Crew member trapped! Send in the rescue team!" "Crush the intruders," "The prisoner is ready for your interrogation," and "You're going to the cells!"

Last but most certainly not least, a brand new Force Friday II poster has surfaced online, which features all of the good guys from Star Wars: The Last Jedi assembled together. Poe, Chewie, Rey, Finn, newcomer Rose and BB-8 are all up front, with an image of Luke Skywalker plastered in the background. If you're going to head out for Force Friday this year on September 1, expect to see this image floating around. These toys could be revealing some stuff to look forward to in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will finally arrive in theaters on December 15. Or some of these lines could wind up on the cutting room floor. We'll know soon enough. For now, you can check out all of the toys and commercials for yourself below.