Since there has only been one Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer released thus far, debuting at Star Wars Celebration back n April, fans are looking wherever they can for any new details about this highly-anticipated sequel. Just a few days ago, the first wave of merchandise was revealed during Force Friday II, and now, thanks to a comprehensive report, we have details on all of the lines of dialogue that is said by several characters in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, according to these toys. Still, don't expect there to be any spoilers located within.

Just before Force Friday kicked off last week, director Rian Johnson confirmed that there are no spoilers revealed through any of the toys and other merchandise from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which certainly includes the dialogue featured on these toys. This year, the toys include what is known as the Force Link, where these action figures can say actual lines from the movie, to make the experience of re-creating scenes from the movie more authentic. A Tumblr user dubbed Star Wars Nonsense put out a call to anyone who has a Force Link toy, to transcribe the dialogue coming out of each character, and as a result we have brand new dialogue that has yet to be revealed from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

While there is no absolute guarantee that any of these lines will be used in the movie, it certainly seems likely. The first character up is Rey (Daisy Ridley), whose action figure says the lines:

"I feel the Force." "You're going to pay for what you did." "I'm not leaving without you." "You will release me." "I'm not giving you anything." "Get out of here!"

Of course, there is no clarification as to who she's stating any of these lines to, but it seems clear the "You're going to pay for what you did," "You will release me" and "I'm not giving you anything" lines could be said to Kylo Ren or others within the first order.

Speaking of Kylo Ren, his figure with the TIE Silencer states:

"Get my ship ready." "Darkness." "Follow my lead."

While Kylo Ren's unmasked figure says:

"We're not done yet." "I feel the power of the Force." "I know what I have to do." "You will bring Luke Skywalker to me."

There is also an Interactech Imperial Stormtrooper figure where he states:

"We're done here." "You underestimate my powers." "NOOOOOO!" "I've been waiting for you." "I can feel the power flowing through me."

Resistance Pilot Tallie (With A Wing), states a few choice lines of dialogue as well:

"Reporting in Squadron Leader." "Here they come!" "Protect the bombers."

The Luke Skywalker action figure states:

"Trust Your Instincts." "Leave this place." "May the Force be with you." "Come, I'll show you the true meaning of the Force." "Stay back."

Given that Rey is the first person Luke has presumably seen in decades, it seems likely that all of these lines are said directly to Rey. Then again, it's possible that the "Stay back" line could be stated to either Kylo Ren or his Knights of Ren, perhaps during the fight scene on Ahch-to that has been rumored for quite some time.

We also get some dialogue from Page Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), who states:

"Orders Received." "We have to tackle the First Order head on." "My sensors are picking up TIEs, brace yourself!"

And her sister Rose Tico (Veronica Ngo), who is quotes as saying:

"Blast em." "I can fix anything." "You can't give up on the resistance." "We have a mission to complete."

The General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) figure says:

"Fire!" "Bow to the First Order." "Capture the droid if we can, destroy it if we must." "We shall destroy the resistance."

The Finn (John Boyega) action figure states:

"The names Finn and I'm in charge." "Stay low, it confuses their tracking." "Do exactly as I say and I can get you out of here."

There is also a Stormtrooper who says:

"Sir - We're searching the area." "We have targets in custody!" "Trooper reporting for duty."

The final toys are Poe Damreon (Oscar Isaac), which comes with a ski speeder, reports in with:

"You want to get out alive? Come with me!" "I'm gonna get us in position."

And C-3PO who is quoted as saying:

"Without the republic fleet we're doomed." "I am C-3PO human cyborg relations." "Oh my!" "The chances of survival are 725-1."

Supreme Leader Snoke in the Throne Room playset has lines like:

"I have been expecting you." "There has been an awakening."

The BB-8 playset has lines that include:

"The Resistance will soon be in our grasp." "For you, all is lost." "Your emotions have made you weak."

And the final figure being Bala Tik in the Rakhtar set:

"The Rakhtar has escaped!"

Hopefully we'll find out more about these toys and this dialogue as we get closer and closer to the December 15 release date of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.