What happens when you have a bucket full of internet rumors matched with some confirmation from the director himself? How about a spoiled plot? That's the idea today, as an interview done months ago about the films that inspired Star Wars: The Last Jedi seem to match up with the latest unrelated rumors swirling around the storyline. From the looks of it, director Rian Johnson may have inadvertently spoiled the plot to Star Wars 8 a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. It's just that fans didn't realize it at the time.

Overall, these plot details spell certain doom for one new beloved member of the Star Wars family while hinting at love for another. Turn back now if you don't want to know any more about the plot. Because we're pretty confident the main outline of the story has been completely spelled out. Though, that's not to say any of the big secrets have been reveled. There are SPOILERS ahead. Tread with caution.

Way back in February, Collider caught up with director Rian Johnson and asked if he could offer up some influences when it came time to write The Last Jedi script. And the director didn't disappoint. In fact, he pointed to three very specific movies, and that's where the problems lie. While his comments aren't outright spoilers, his words matched with various confirmed and non-confirmed leaks, point to some major plot points being uncovered.

The first movie Johnson sited was the samurai classic Three Outlaw Samurai, directed by Hideo Gosha. In this adventure-filled movie, one lone samurai is seen dispatching his enemies in a brutal show of sword play. As Nerdist points out, it is believed that this movie serves as direct inspiration for one of The Last Jedi's key action scenes. And it will be a different kind of lightsaber scene than we've ever seen before, but some will compare it to Darth Vader's Rebel slaughter at the end of Rogue One. During Rey's training on Ahch-To, Kylo Ren dispatches his knights to to distract the Master Jedi as Han and Leia's son kidnaps Rey. But the Knights of Ren are no match for Luke as he, in true Three Outlaw Samurai fashion, dispatches these dark warriors with little to no effort before setting off on a personal quest to hunt down Snoke and end his reign once and for all, without the help of burgeoning Jedi Rey at his side. It sounds like we can pretty much count on this scene happening in the movie, and it will show just how powerful Luke has become, after appearing weak and feeble on his Jedi retreat. Not only will it be compared to Darth Vader at the end of Rogue One, the reveal that Skywalker can take on a battalion of Knights will also be reminiscent of the big Yoda fight reveal in Attack of the Clones.

The second movie that Rian Johnson has confirmed heavily influenced the plot is director Henry King's Twelve O'Clock High. Poe Dameron and Vice Admiral Holdo play into this riff on the 1949 World War II epic. It's well known that George Lucas was influenced by the aerial combat scenes in this movie when it came time for the big dogfight to blow up the Death Star in A New Hope. Rian Johnson is taking it one step further by curbing some of the plot and grafting it onto The Last Jedi. The original film revolved around a suicide mission to take out targets in Germany and occupied France. One of the main plot points in Star Wars 8 finds Poe and Holdo, under the direction of General Leia, under a similar mission. The team will be on a suicide mission to take down a Mega-Star Destroyer. But the key here, especially since this is the second, darker movie in The Force Awakens trilogy, is that while there may be one or two small victories, Poe and Holdo fail to achieve their goal. And it's a huge set back for the Resistance. And one or three of the main players in this part of the plot may not make it out alive.

While some might shunt this off, and say, 'They'd never kill Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron.' Let's remember that this character, even with Isaac cast, was never supposed to make it to the end of The Force Awakens. And when Lucafilm has plans to kill off a Star Wars character, they usually see it through, even if it comes late in the game, like Han Solo's death eventually happened.

The third and final movie that inspired The Last Jedi is To Catch a Thief. This Alfred Hitchcock thriller bumps up against everything we've learned about the Casino planet Canto Bight, and what transpires there. In To Catch a Thief, Cary Grant is John Robie, a former jewel thief who has tried to make a better life for himself. But some don't believe he has the best intentions at heart. So he sets out to stop another thief to show his worth to society. And this is where Finn comes into the plot. It is believed that Finn, though he helped destroy the Star Killer Base, is still not entirely trusted by the Resistance. Especially with his ties to the First Order and his past as a Stormtrooper. In this section of the movie, Finn sets out to prove himself, tracking down another criminal played by Benecio Del Toro, who is now only being referred to as DJ.

Hitchcock's movie had romance laced throughout its bones as well. And it's believed that Finn and new character Rose Tico will engage in a romantic entanglement.

So, there you have it. It certainly sounds like Rian Johnson inadvertently exposed the major plot surrounding The Last Jedi. At least some of the major brush strokes that will play out on screen this Christmas. We only have six months left until Star Wars 8 is in cinemas. Let's hope it lives up to the legacy of these other classic movies.