Next week, it is believed that the first Star Wars 8 trailer will finally premiere during the Star Wars Celebration festivities, which kick off Thursday, April 13 and run through Sunday, April 16. This first footage may answer several questions fans have had about the sequel since production started, and may also give us our first look at new cast members such as Benicio del Toro and newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. Nothing has been confirmed about either of these characters yet, but today we have a rumor revealing details about Benicio del Toro's unnamed character. There may be potential SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

Yesterday, Making Star Wars claimed that the casino planet where Finn (John Boyega) and Kelly Marie Tran's character head as part of their secret mission, is called Canto Blight. While that planet name has not been confirmed, the site now reports that early photos from the Dubrovnik set, where these scenes were shot, featured extras wearing helmets with CBPD printed on them, which likely means Canto Blight Police Department. This new report from Making Star Wars reveals that there was also a jail set built for these scenes, which ties into Benicio del Toro's character, who is reportedly named D.J., although the site claims that D.J. could just be the code name used during production.

The site goes on to describe D.J. as appearing to be "slimy and dirty," wearing a trench coat along with a "Han Solo-style belt" around his waist, that holds his blaster. He is also said to have short hair and he also wears a strange cap that doesn't have a bill, which the site claims makes him look like, "a throwback to another era." While D.J.'s overall look may not be too impressive, the site claims that his ship is quite fancy, with the interior described as the Millennium Falcon, as designed for one of J.J. Abrams' Star Trek films. The cockpit has one red seat where he pilots from, while the back of the ship features a communal area much like the Millennium Falcon, but much nicer, with a, "bright curved blue booth with a table."

It is believed that this D.J. character has spent some time in the Canto Blight jail, with speculation rising that part of the mission Finn and Kelly Marie Tran's Rose embark on in Canto Blight is to break D.J. out of jail. We reported last month that The Leftovers star Justin Theroux will play the small yet pivotal role as an elite hacker, who shot his scenes on the casino planet. It's possible that Finn and Rose enlist this hacker's help to break D.J. out of jail, but that hasn't been confirmed. There is also speculation that D.J. actually looks "grimy" because he's really a professional gambler, trying to fool the people he's playing with.

There were also reports that revealed Finn's mission will be to go undercover as a First Order Officer, accompanied by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. While there is still much we don't know about this mission, these details may have also confirmed the validity of Tom Hardy's cameo rumor. An unconfirmed report surfaced last May that Mad Max Fury Road star Tom Hardy came aboard for a cameo as a First Order Stormtrooper, similar to Daniel Craig's cameo. In this scene, Finn is on a secret mission, when he is surprised by Tom Hardy's unnamed Stormtrooper, who recognizes Finn, a.k.a. FN-2187, and "slaps him on the ass." While Finn thinks he's busted, this Stormtrooper is actually happy to see him, since they went through the Academy together and congratulates FN-2187 for his promotion to "Resistance spy and infiltrator. Hopefully some of these details will be confirmed when the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally released.