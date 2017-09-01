Disney and Lucasfilm are just a few months away from finally unleashing Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the world this December 15. Despite the fact that the movie is just a few months away, we've still only seen a single teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated movie, but the secrets are slowly being revealed. Empire is getting ready to unleash their preview of Star Wars 8 later this month and they've just given us a nice little tease by revealing their new cover, which features Rey and Luke in a pretty epic and important shot.

Empire revealed the cover ahead of their latest issue hitting news stands, which features a tease to what we'll likely see in the beginning of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We see Rey's hand with Luke's old lightsaber in it, handing it over to his robotic hand. This is a symbolic passing of the torch. Even though it is Rey handling Luke his old lightsaber, it is Rey who is looking to begin her Jedi training and have Luke train her in the ways of the Force. Also, not for nothing, but the cover is holographic, which will probably look pretty great if you actually get your hands on it.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a continuation of the Skywalker saga, which was first introduced to us with Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977. The heroes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens join galactic legends such as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in an epic adventure that "unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force" and also promises "shocking revelations of the past." We can safely assume some of those revelations will involve Luke, even if Rey has to pry it out of him during her Jedi training.

As we've seen in the trailer, Luke feels that "It's time for the Jedi to end." After what happened while training Kylo Ren and the new generation of Jedi, with Ren turning to the Dark Side, Luke is going to have a lot of hesitation when it comes to training Rey. In any case, we know that she is going to learn at the hands of the master and they are going to pick up in Star Wars: The Last Jedi right where they left off at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Director Rian Johnson is hard at work finishing up Star Wars: The Last Jedi so we can see it. Disney is hard at work giving the public something to hold them over, as they just released the new toys from Star Wars: The Last Jedi for this year's Force Friday event. With that, some secrets have been revealed, but the latest entry in a galaxy far, far away is still largely a mystery. Once this issue of Empire Magazine actually hits shelves, they are going to have an eight-page preview of the movie, so hopefully we'll learn a little bit more about the movie. Be sure to check out the new cover for yourself below.