In just a few short weeks, Disney and LucasFilm will reportedly be unveiling the first Last Jedi trailer during Star Wars Celebration, which runs from Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16 in Orlando, Florida. Until then, we're only left with rumors about this highly-anticipated sequel, and today we have another unconfirmed report that will make fans of the original trilogy quite happy. If this new rumor is to be believed, fans will be revisiting two iconic planets from the original trilogy in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: Episode IX, along with a third planet first introduced on the big screen in Revenge of the Sith. There will be POTENTIAL SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

Star Wars News Net reports that fans will return to Tatooine, Endor and Mustafar in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and/or Star Wars: Episode IX, although it isn't clear when exactly these planets will surface in either of the last two movies. The site speculates that all three of these planets, or at least Tatooine and Endor, will be shown through "Forceback" scenes similar to Rey's "Forceback" she experienced after touching Luke Skywalker's lightsaber in The Force Awakens. There is also speculation that Tatooine may have been where Luke Skywalker's previous Jedi Temple was before it burned down, which we saw in Rey's "Forceback."

The site speculates that Luke Skywalker may return to Tatooine to train Rey (Daisy Ridley), since there have long been rumors that The Last Jedi centers on Rey's Jedi tutelage. We know the movie picks up directly after the events of The Force Awakens, where Rey gave Luke Skywalker his lightsaber back on the hidden planet of Ahch-To. There is also talk that, similar to the events of Empire Strikes Back, Rey abandons her training with Luke Skywalker to rescue her friends Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), who have reportedly been captured by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). None of that has been confirmed, but hopefully the first trailer will finally enlighten fans about these rumors.

As for Endor, the site speculates that Kylo Ren may visit this forest moon, since he is seeking artifacts tied to his grandfather, Darth Vader. The site initially believed that Endor could be used in another Forceback sequence, showing how Kylo Ren obtained the burnt Darth Vader helmet we saw him clutching in The Force Awakens, from Darth Vader's funeral pyre on Endor in Return of the Jedi. However, the recently-released novel Star Wars: Aftermath, which is part of the Star Wars canon, revealed that a cult known as the Acolytes of the Beyond arrived after Darth Vader's death and purchased these artifacts, with the helmet likely sold to Kylo Ren at a far later date. Still, Kylo Ren's presumed visit to Endor will likely have something to do with Darth Vader, although that remains unclear at this time.

The final rumored planet is Darth Vader's home planet of Mustafar, which we briefly saw in the spin-off Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and was first introduced in the prequel trilogy. This report speculates that Kylo Ren will visit Darth Vader's castle. The reason these planets are revisited are rumored to be because of an intriguing parallel between Kylo Ren and his grandfather Darth Vader, which explains why Kylo obsesses about Vader so much. Luke Skywalker reportedly discovers something that gives him a "crisis of faith" when it comes to the Jedi that forces him to question everything he thought he knew about The Force. While he still believes in the Jedi order, he also believes their processes are flawed, as he seeks to gain knowledge about the ancient practices and philosophies of the Jedi Order, which he hopes can help restore the Jedi Order and bring balance to the Force with Rey. None of these details have been confirmed as of yet, so hopefully we'll find out more official details about Star Wars: The Last Jedi soon.