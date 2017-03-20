Star Wars fans are very good at grabbing onto practically nothing and making it into a big something. Sometimes they are right to do so, and sometimes it is a complete waste of time. Mark Hamill probably knows this better than anyone and he uses it to his advantage quite often. Even when he is wishing one of his Star Wars: The Last Jedi co-stars a happy birthday. Which is exactly what he did for John Boyega's birthday recently.

Mark Hamill decided to kill two birds with one stone the other day when he took to Twitter to tell John Boyega happy birthday, but he couldn't resist messing with Star Wars fans a bit at the same time. Similar to last year, he (almost certainly jokingly) implied that John Boyega's character Finn is the son of Luke Skywalker. Here is what he had to say.

"Shout-out to @JohnBoyega for no reason other than being wickedly-proficient w/ a lightsaber w/ no training whatsoever. You do me proud, son!"

Those who keep up with Mark Hamill's Twitter feed and John Boyega's birthdays will probably remember that something similar was teased last year. He jokingly said that Boyega was "sonsational," only to later announce that he was indeed having fun with everyone. John Boyega decided to play along with the whole "Finn Skywalker" thing when he responded.

"Late response because I'm in Beijing but thanks dad @HamillHimself"

Fans on Twitter went absolutely nuts, with most of them seeming to recognize that the Star Wars 8 stars were just having a little fun. But there were definitely a few that had to wonder if there was any truth to this. Now, since we have seen a shred of footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi it would be impossible to say that this is totally untrue, especially considering that Finn's backstory was largely mysterious, but there is almost no way this is anything more than Mark Hamill having his usual fun with the fans. If nothing else, it takes a little bit of attention away from trying to figure out who Rey's parents are or who Snoke actually is. Or who the last Jedi is/are, since it is frustratingly ambiguous at this point. Mark Hamill decided that, as Finn's fake father, he needed to throw a little fuel on the fire because of John Boyega's late reply. Apparently a major timezone different isn't a valid excuse.

"Kids! They never call, they never write & the excuses just get more elaborate- "I'm in Beijing" Yeah, right & I'm on a date w/ Beyonce-LOL!"

The cast for The Last Jedi includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15. You can check out the Twitter exchange for yourself below.

