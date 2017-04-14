One of the most ominous shots in the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer doesn't even involve one of the film's villains, but rather the new hero Finn (John Boyega). This beloved character was seen unconscious, or perhaps just resting, in a healing pod, which makes sense since we last saw Finn being taken away to recover from his injuries during his lightsaber battle with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. While we get no clear indication of Finn's status in the trailer, one journalist who is fluent in the Aurebesh language managed to translate some of the words on the healing pod, some of which are quite humorous, while another is rather hopeful.

Uproxx writer Donna Dickens was on hand during the Last Jedi panel at Star Wars Celebration, who also happens to be fluent in the Aurebesh fictional language, which is used in the Outer Rim Territories in the Star Wars Universe. After examining the trailer, Donna Dickens posted a few screengrabs of the Aurebesh "words," while revealing their translation. Here's what she had to say below.

"So because I'm me, I translated the Aurebesh on Finn's pod in #StarWars #TheLastJedi and they weren't expecting that. Literally: adsf afgh. Someone literally just mashed on the keyboard and hoped no one would notice. But I did. However, this says "stable" so at least we know he's okay."

This falls in line with a report that surfaced last year, which claimed that after Finn was taken away at the end of The Force Awakens, he was placed in a "bacta suit," and after he emerges from this suit, he will become better than ever before. That report also stated that Finn goes on a journey that will make him "a big deal" with the Resistance, which also seems to fall in line with the more recent rumors swirling around his character. These rumors claim that Finn will be teaming up with Kelly Marie Tran's new character Rose on a secret mission to infiltrate a Super Star Destroyer. There have also been rumors that Finn is recognized by a Stormtrooper, who is reportedly played by Tom Hardy in a cameo appearance, who doesn't bust Finn, but congratulates him on his promotion as a spy. It is believed that the First Order spread propaganda revealing that Finn is now a spy for the First Order, instead of letting it out that he actually defected to the Resistance.

There have also been rumors that part of Finn's mission involves a casino planet named Canto Blight, which is reportedly a haven for space bookies, degenerates and expert computer hackers, who are known as "slicers." Another report claimed that Justin Theroux has a small but crucial role as one of these slicers, who is said to be sporting a "James Bond look" in the film, but it isn't known if he is aligned with the Resistance, the Empire, or none of the above. Take a look at the tweets from Donna Dickens, which translates the Aurebesh words from Finn's healing pod in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer.

So because I'm me, I translated the Aurebesh on Finn's pod in #StarWars#TheLastJedi and they weren't expecting that. Literally: adsf

afgh pic.twitter.com/RpQaoVSCku — Donna Dickens @SWCO (@MildlyAmused) April 14, 2017