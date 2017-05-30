Shortly after Lucasfilm announced that Anakin and Luke's old blue lightsaber is officially being branded as 'Rey's Lightsaber' in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we now get a look at Finn's officially branded weapon. It doesn't appear that the AWOL Stormtrooper will be getting a lightsaber to call his own anytime soon. But he is getting a pretty cool blaster that is all his. And it's sure to be a hot seller come Force Friday this September.

This first look at Finn's blaster comes direct from John Boyega himself, who reprises his role as the Stormtrooper turned Resistance fighter who refuses to give up Poe's jacket. He says this on Instagram, where he officially dropped a first look at the weapon.

"Proud owner of Finn's blaster ! Thanks to @riancjohnson!

The blaster was gifted to Boyega shortly after filming wrapped. Finn was one of the only major characters in The Force Awakens that didn't have a signature weapon to call his own. Though he was also one of the few who seemed proficient in just about every type of fighting instrument he picked up.

Kylo Ren got his striking red lightsaber with the crossbar in Star Wars 7. Rey inherited that lightsaber, sans the old hand that used to go with it. Han Solo got to carry his classic DL-44 heavy blaster pistol. And Chewbacca was still lugging around that galactic bowcaster that become iconic the minute it was witnessed over 40 years ago in A New Hope.

Finn started off his journey in The Force Awakens with a standard issue First Order Stormtrooper blaster. He also borrowed the EL-16 blaster from Han Solo's smuggled arsenal of weapons. And he notoriously wielded the infamous blue lightsaber lost on Bespin in all the marketing materials, as to throw off the sent of its real owner once The Force Awakens unspooled back in 2015.

As fans will remember, Finn got sliced down by Kylo Ren at the end of The Force Awakens. He starts his journey in The Last Jedi swimming around in a Bacta suit that will help rejuvenate him. He eventually hooks up with a maintenance worker named Rose, and the two embark on a secret mission to the Casino city of Canto Bight, where they must break a slicer out of space jail. Their part of the movie has been likened to a James Bond spy adventure.

There is still plenty left to discover about The Last Jedi. But one thing we know won't happen is a romance between Finn and Poe. Director Rian Johnson has confirmed that this sequel has no romantic entanglements, unlike The Empire Strikes Back. But Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy has stated that a Finn and Poe relationship has been discussed, and is quite possible further down the road. While there have been gay characters introduce in other Star Wars medium, having Poe and Finn hook-up would be a first for Disney and Lucasfilm's big screen side of the franchise. Though, it might never happen, and will have to be left to fans imaginations. However Finn's story ultimately turns out, he's still getting a pretty cool new blaster.