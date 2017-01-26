Wait right there if you don't want to know anything about The Last Jedi and some of the big surprises that it contains. Possible SPOILERS ahead! Now, if you're still on board, there is a big question looming on the horizon. Will Harrison Ford return in Star Wars: The Last Jedi to honor the memory of Carrie Fisher? That's the speculation swirling around the sequel this morning as news of a new Han Solo flashback scene starts to make the rounds yet again. We've heard that Harrison Ford may return in this impending sequel before. But Disney and Lucasfilm have never confirmed such a thing. Now, it sounds a little more plausible in the wake of Carrie Fisher's death. That said, this is clearly an unsubstantiated rumor and nothing more.

The news comes from Youtube favorite Mike Zeroh, who has gained a strong following for his Star Wars updates. Earlier this week, he dropped news that Star Wars 8, which is officially titled The Last Jedi, will be flashback heavy. More so than any Star Wars movie before it. These flashbacks, or 'Forcebacks' as some like to call them, will reportedly happen during Rey's training in order to show her how Kylo Ren was seduced by the Dark Side. They will also give us an origin for The Knights of Ren.

It is stated that Rian Johnson was the one who decided to do so many flashbacks, as he loves to play with that sort of time travel concept. As everyone knows, Han Solo was killed off in The Force Awakens by his son Ben Organa. Some refer to Kylo Ren's alter ego as Ben Solo, but there is evidence in the existing tie-in novels that Ben actually took his mother's last name Organa because of its ties to royalty, and that he wouldn't have assumed his father's last name of Solo, which is tied to a much seedier world of scoundrels and space pirates. That idea is believed to be explored in The Last Jedi, and if Kylo Ren does redeem himself and comes to the light side of the force to become the last Jedi, there is speculation that his official Star Wars canon name will be Jedi master Ben Organa. Obviously, there are fans who are not happy with this idea, and will continue to insist that his name is Ben Solo.

When talk of Harrison Ford returning in Star Wars: The Last Jedi first came around, many balked at the idea because of his iconic death scene. This was before news started to spread that the movie is so flashback heavy. Now, there is even more speculation that he will in fact return to help honor the memory of Carrie Fisher.

Directors Rian Johnson and Colin Trevorrow, the later of which is directing Star Wars 9, have been meeting with Disney and Lucasfilm to discuss how to move forward without Carrie Fisher's General Leia Organa. Leia has already been confirmed to appear in 2 key scenes spread across the next two sequels. One is her reunion with twin brother Luke and the other is a confrontation with Kylo Ren. Fisher is confirmed to have wrapped her scenes for Star Wars 8, and a photo shared by co-star Oscar Isaac confirms that Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher did shoot some scenes together. But there is some speculation that the reunion between Luke and Leia doesn't happen until the end of The Last Jedi and might get cut out altogether, as Disney and Lucasfilm have already said they will not be resurrecting Carrie Fisher via CG for Star Wars 9. Having Harrison Ford return in flashback, may be one of the ways that this story gets rewritten.

But what exactly will Harrison Ford be doing in these flashbacks? This latest rumor claims that it will bring Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford together on screen as Luke and Han, something The Force Awakens didn't give us. Mike Zeroh brings up an interview Harrison Ford did on Jimmy Kimmel, which indicates that this flashback was planned before the death of Carrie Fisher. Asked if his Han Solo would return in a future sequel, Harrison Ford gives a lock and key movement with his hand and mouth before wavering his hand away as if to say it could go either way. Surely not a confirmation, but not a denial either.

The big take away from all of this is that Han Solo and Luke Skywalker will be featured in a flashback sequence together, which will give fans something they wanted, but didn't get, in The Force Awakens. While the scene in question isn't revealed, the interaction between the two characters will have had to take place before the events seen in The Force Awakens.

In the canon book Star Wars: Bloodline, it explains that Han Solo and Luke Skywalker were on good terms just six years before Luke exiled himself to the planet of Ahch-To. Mike Zeroh, who is purely speculating at this point, says that the flashback may take place 8-9 years before The Force Awakens, which both actors could believably play, especially with VFX technology that could make them look younger. At this time, there is no word on reshoots for The Last Jedi.