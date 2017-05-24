Tomorrow is the 40th Anniversary or Star Wars, with A New Hope having arrived in theaters way back on May 25, 1977. To celebrate, Vanity Fair has released their special Star Wars: The Last Jedi preview. And with it comes an awesome new reel that goes behind-the-scenes.

We finally have a better look at Star Wars: The Last Jedi to hold us over until the movie arrives in December. The very first teaser trailer for the movie was revealed not long ago, but now Disney and Lucasfilm have decided to spoil us by giving us just a bit more to study, dissect and rewatch until our eyes bleed Kyber crystals. This excellent behind-the-scenes video offers us even more footage and secrets from the upcoming follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Disney and Lucasfilm are going all in and their main focus is Star Wars: The Last Jedi. They want people to be excited about this movie and they are succeeding in a big way. Here, we get to see Luke and Leia reunited, new characters are revealed, and there is just a ton of cool images to gawk at.

Unlike with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the studio held out for a very long time when it came to even revealing the official title for Star Wars 8. But now that the release date is approaching, they are pulling back the veil of secrecy and giving us some stuff to chew on. We will be picking apart the Star Wars: The Last Jedi videos for months, but this behind-the-scenes featurette is just as deserving of your attention. Just as they have done with the other new Star Wars movies, Vanity Fair assembled this video as a way to give fans not just footage, but a true look at what is going into this movie and a feel for what we will be getting into. These are becoming a nice bit of regular promotional material for the Disney era Star Wars movies, with Annie Leibovitz on set for a special set of photos.

Fans have a ton of questions heading into The Last Jedi and, prior to the release of the teaser trailer, we hadn't even really seen any actual photos from the movie. So now that we at least have some footage to go on, this movie feels more real than ever. Since we had to wait for so long to get this teaser for the next installment of the Skywalker saga, it is a nice treat to get this little additional reel as well. Star Wars fans are obsessive, so doing something like this really helps to satiate the appetite for the movie, while not giving away too much.

The cast for Star Wars Episode VIII includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15. You can check out the behind-the-scenes featurette for yourself below.