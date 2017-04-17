Over the weekend, Star Wars fans were finally given the gift they've been wanting in the form of the very first teaser trailer for The Last Jedi. While some have expressed vague disappointment in the teaser, the general consensus has been excitement. For those who may have felt a little underwhelmed, there is an explanation; Star Wars: The Last Jedi pretty much has the same trailer as Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

You may be thinking, "What? No they are not the same!" But thanks to some detailed analyzation of the two trailers by YouTuber James Van Fleet, it is clear that there are a lot of similarities. This isn't so much trying to say that the The Last Jedi trailer looks exactly like the trailer for The Force Awakens, but more that it hits the exact same beats. It should be noted that the comparison is being made to the second trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and not the first, very brief teaser. Here is what James Van Fleet had to say about his observations in the description provided for the video.

"If the Last Jedi teaser trailer feels familiar to you, that's because it has the exact same rhythm, sound cues, and many of the same image beats of the globe-smashing Force Awakens Teaser #2 (with a quick opening BOO! moment borrowed from the Force Awakens Teaser #1). Lucasfilm/Disney has figured out how to make a "Star Wars" trailer, and they are sticking like hell to that formula. (And honestly, why shouldn't they?)"

In order to prove his point, the video goes through the trailers frame by frame and, using a handy sidebar that lists the beats of each trailer, shows that these trailers both carry the same formula. For example, both the Star Wars Episode VII and Star Wars Episode VIII trailers open with landscapes and a shot of Rey, which is followed by the "Twin Suns" theme and some narration from Luke Skywalker. Both trailers then have a callback to Darth Vader, some more narration from Luke and then a callback to R2-D2. It goes on like this.

So, even though the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer looks very different, it probably feels very much the same, even if you might not have realized it until now. It is hard to say if this was intentionally done by Lucasfilm, or if it was just an odd coincidence, but it would be tough to blame them for wanting to use the same formula that brought so much success with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The movie did wind up grossing more than $2 billion worldwide. Why try to fix something that isn't broken?

Star Wars 8 stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong'O, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15. Be sure to check out the video comparing the two trailers for yourself below.