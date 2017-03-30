Many fans are looking forward to Star Wars Celebration next month for many reasons, whether it be the rumored debut of the first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, the 40th Anniversary celebration for A New Hope, or a new panel where Mark Hamill pays tribute to the late Carrie Fisher. Today we have word that some of the first ever merchandise from Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be available at the Celebration, which will be sold through the Force for Change charitable initiative that raises money for worthy causes supported by the cast and crew. We have the first photos from these items, new t-shirts and pins, which include new artwork featuring Rey wielding a lightsaber and more. Take a look at the Force For Change blog entry below with more on these items.

"While Star Wars: The Last Jedi doesn't arrive until December 15, 2017, some of its very first products are coming soon. And most importantly, it's in support of a good cause. Star Wars: Force for Change, a charitable initiative from Lucasfilm and Disney, and the Disney Parks have announced new items inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This special release includes T-shirts for kids and adults, as well as a pin, all featuring the movie's official logo and fan-favorite characters Rey, BB-8, Finn, and Poe Dameron. Twenty-five percent of the retail sale price from each of these products will be donated to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF in support of UNICEF Kid Power, a program that uses the world's first wearable-for-good to give kids the power to get active and save lives by earning points that unlock food packets for malnourished children around the world."

These items, which were showcased on ForceForChange.StarWars.com, will debut in booth 3463 at Star Wars Celebration, coming to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from April 13-16. Following the event, select locations at Disney Parks listed below will carry these items through the summer. These products will not be available on DisneyStore.com or the Shop Disney Parks app. In the Walt Disney World Resort, these items will be available at the Tatooine Traders and Star WarsLaunch Bay in Disney's Hollywood Studios, the Star WarsGalactic Outpost and Once Upon A Toy in Disney Springs and the Merchants of Venus in Magic Kingdom Park. At the Disneyland Resort, these items will be available at the The Star Trader and Star WarsLaunch Bay in Disneyland park and D-Street and World of Disney in Downtown Disney District.

While we have seen Rey wield a lightsaber before, in her epic battle with Kylo Ren, the artwork teases that Rey is much more comfortable with a lightsaber this time around. The movie has been confirmed to pick up directly after the final moments of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where Rey finds Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the planet of Ahch-To, as she hands him his lightsaber. There have long been rumors that Star Wars: The Last Jedi will focus on Rey beginning her Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, which would explain why she appears to be much more skilled with the lightsaber in this new artwork. Still, these plot rumors have yet to be confirmed, but hopefully we'll get some clarity about these rumors and the countless others that have surfaced, when the first trailer debuts at Star Wars Celebration.

Earlier this week, more reports surfaced that about two celebrity cameos in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. British pop star Gary Barlow, lead singer of the hit group Take That, said in an interview that he does have a role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, revealing that he isn't playing a Stormtrooper and that fans will get to see his face. We also reported that The Leftovers star Justin Theroux has signed on to play the proprietor of a casino who has a small but pivotal role. There have been rumors that John Boyega's Finn goes on a secret mission for The Resistance, and it is believed that this casino may be part of this mission. There have also been rumors that Tom Hardy will be playing a Stormtrooper who recognizes Finn while he's on this mission, and while Finn thinks his cover has been blown, the Stormtrooper is happy to see him, congratulating him on his "promotion" to a covert spy, which is believed to be a propaganda campaign that was spread so the rest of the First Order wouldn't learn the truth about Finn's defection. Take a look at these new photos featuring the merchandise for Star Wars: The Last Jedi that fans can pick up at Star Wars Celebration next month.