If the Porgs weren't invented for printing money, then Lucasfilm is really fooling us, because the aquatic Ahch-To fowl really seem to be heading up the marketing push that happens this September for Force Friday. If there was any doubt, Hasbro will be unleashing a life-sized plush interactive Porg in just a few weeks, and it could be one of the hardest things to get your hands on. It's become obvious that Chewbacca is pals with these sea creatures who inhabit Luke's isle of exile. Does he also enjoy eating them? That is a question for another day, as we pour over the first images from Funko Pop for their line of new Last Jedi vinyl figures, which appropriately enough feature Chewbacca and a Porg.

There's going to be so much Star Wars: The Last Jedi merchandise flooding the market in the next couple of weeks, that fans won't know what to do with themselves. Funko Pop has proven to be quite popular, and they have a first wave of toys that include most of the main characters as seen in Star Wars 8.

These latest sneak peeks come courtesy of the News from Jakku Instagram. The Funko Pop figures don't offer too much in the way of spoilers. We do get a new look at Snoke in his golden robes. And Luke is seen in his dark Jedi attire and walking stick. There is no lightsaber to be found, but that sure does look like a red Kyber crystal around his neck. It was once rumored that he had the Kyber crystal from his father's old Sith lightsaber, but Lucasfilm confirmed that weapon blew up with the Death Star in Return of the Jedi.

Also in Funko's first wave is the Praetorian Guard in shiny red armor, an Executioner Stormtrooper, the previously mentioned Chewbacca with Porg, Kylo Ren with lightsaber scar, Poe Dameron, BB-8 with arm, Rey in Jedi training clothes, and Finn in his First Order disguise. Not pictured is Rose Tico, the Porg Pop, and the evil ball droid BB-9E.

These aren't the only toys that have been uncovered. There is also a first look at Finn in his First Order disguise black series Hasbro action figure. And the already mentioned Porg plush doll. It's not quite clear what this Porg does yet, but it does take batteries. And apparently it will flap its wings if you approach it too quickly. There has been a rumor going around that Chewbacca likes to snack on the tasty birds. A photo has been circulating that shows the Wookie with a Porg feather in his mouth. And from Revenge of the Jedi, we know Chewy's no vegetarian. Why wouldn't he cook up a few while enjoying his late night campfires outside of the Millennium Falcon while stuck on Ahch-To?

There will surely be more toy reveals coming in the days and weeks ahead as we head towards Force Friday. What else we may learn about the movie between then and now is anybody's guess. But if nothing else, we'll get some fun stuff to play with. You can check some of this new merch out in the embeds below.