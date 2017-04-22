While we're still unsure whether or not General Leia will come face-to-face with her son Kylo Ren after he killed Han Solo, or if she'll reunite with her twin brother Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, one thing is for certain. Leia and Poe will have a few scenes together. In a recent interview, Oscar Isaac, who plays ace X-Wing fighter Poe Dameron, opened up about his time spent on set with the late Carrie Fisher. And even though we don't really know much about Poe yet, these scenes shot between them should be intense and emotional for the audience.

Carrie Fisher's untimely passing last year had every Star Wars fan wondering if the beloved actress would ever return to the franchise. Fisher had already filmed her scenes for Rian Johnson's Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The question was whether she would be digitally recreated for Star Wars 9, as we've previously seen the CGI recreation of Princess Leia in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Fans were stunned when Carrie Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, announced that her family had given Disney permission to use her image for the last film; and that the performance would be done with previously shot footage.

That news was short lived. Kathleen Kennedy, the President of Lucasfilm, shot down the possibility at the Star Wars convention in Orlando. Carrie Fisher will not be seen in the final film. To remove any doubt, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Kennedy's statement.

Carrie Fisher's final starring performance will be in The Last Jedi. We were treated to a bit of interesting news from Oscar Isaac about working with Fisher on the film. Isaac plays Poe Dameron, the best pilot in the Resistance. He was in New York last week doing press interviews for his Armenian Genocide movie, The Promise. Isaac, in an interview with Business Insider, commented on shooting a particularly "intense" scene with Fisher:

"It was basically my first day [on set] and we did about 25 takes total. Half of them were on me and half of them were on her. I can't give anything away but there was a scene where there was some physicality there and it was shot just over and over and over. She relished the physicality of it, let me just say. It was pretty intense. It will be funny to see what they cut together based on that."

He also went on to say how "fortunate" he was that he "got to be in her gravitational field." Then concluded his remarks with a wonderful personal note about the actress.

"At every moment she would just wander over with her Coke, she was constantly drinking Coca-Cola, and find a way to undercut the situation or to cut through something to make me laugh."

Carrie Fisher was beloved by her costars as much as her fan base. It will be interesting to see how the scene Isaac describes will look when the film finally comes out. It still leaves the lingering question how Lucasfilm will handle her absence from the final movie in The Force Awakens trilogy. Rian Johnson, in panels at the Star Wars convention, declared The Last Jedi to be almost finished. There were no statements that the film had been altered to reflect Fisher's death. My theory is that General Leia may not survive The Last Jedi. It would add emotional heft to the film and set up a blockbuster finale for the trilogy. It's just a guess, but I think a logical conclusion.