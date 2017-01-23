Today, Disney and Lucasfilm finally settled it and gave us the official title for Star Wars 8, which we now know to be Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Fans are no doubt excited to finally have a title for the next entry in the Star Wars saga, but the title has caused a lot of online chatter in regards to what it means and who it refers to. It turns out, Star Wars: The Force Awakens all but answered that question for us already.

Comingsoon.net gathered up evidence that shows Star Wars: The Force Awakens has already revealed who Star Wars: The Last Jedi is referring to. It is, somewhat unsurprisingly, Luke Skywalker. The first and most revealing piece of evidence came during the opening crawl for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which called Luke Skywalker "the last Jedi" directly. Here is the first paragraph from the crawl.

"Luke Skywalker has vanished. In his absence, the sinister first order has risen from the ashes of the Empire and will not rest until Skywalker, the last Jedi, has been destroyed."

Some Star Wars fans have already formed theories about what Star Wars: The Last Jedi could mean. Many think it involves Rey, or perhaps the read font, which is reminiscent of Return of the Jedi, hints at Kyo Ren. Some may need more than one piece of evidence as provided by the crawl, insisting that The Last Jedi could refer to the truly last Jedi, who has yet to be revealed. But there is most certainly more evidence to support the idea that Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker is the last Jedi. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Supreme Leader Snoke also refers to Luke Skywalker by the exact name. Here is the line from the movie.

"The droid will soon be delivered to the Resistance... leading them to the last Jedi."

So that seems to be that. Yes, in the Star Wars universe Jedi is both the singular and the plural version, which has led to much of the speculation about what Star Wars: The Last Jedi could mean. But, with the evidence cited from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and given that it really does seem as though Luke Skywalker is the last Jedi (that we know of) in a galaxy far, far away, it makes the most sense. The good part about the title and the probable meaning is that we will be getting a lot more Luke in this movie and it seems like it will be a story centered on him. That is great, considering that he got about a minute of screentime in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and he didn't even get any lines.

Prior to Disney and Lucasfilm finally revealing the Star Wars 8 title today, there had been tons of speculation about what the title would be. There were tons of guesses and false reports, claiming that the movie would be titled Star Wars: Forces of Destiny or Star Wars: Tale of the Jedi Temple. Interestingly enough, as pointed out by Uproxx writer Mike Ryan on Twitter, a Redditor actually guessed the correct title of Star Wars: The Last Jedi more than a year ago. Here is what Reddit user Trumundo said on a thread back in 2016.

"Edit: After reading all these brilliant titles I've come up with a few of my own: The Last Jedi (plural) and Prophecy of the Sith or The Sith Prophecy. I'm liking the sounds of Shadows of the First Order, props to user RokutenVerzwei"

In any case, we now finally know the title for Star Wars: Episode VIII and can start to get excited for more details on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will probably be coming soon. Especially considering that Star Wars Celebration is just around the corner and set for April, which is where we will probably see the first trailer for the movie. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson and is set for release on December 15.