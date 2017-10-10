Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives December 15, continuing the epic story of Rey, Kylo Ren, and the struggle between the Resistance and the First Order. Now that tickets are on sale, Disney and LucasFilm have announced a galaxy of offers, special events, and giveaways in celebration of the highly-anticipated film's release. Star Wars fans will have multiple ways to celebrate the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

On Thursday, December 14, ahead of its official opening on December 15, fans can be among the first to see the film by attending one of three events: An Opening Night Fan Event. A Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi Double Feature. Or, a Star Wars Marathon featuring all eight movies in one epic journey. These premium events will include exclusive content, Star Wars collectible cards, and a special concession offer. If that wasn't enough, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will start at 6 p.m. local time, one hour earlier than regular public showtimes.

AMC will be starting Star Wars Sundays with IMAX screenings of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Every Sunday, from December 17 - January 7, guests who purchase a ticket to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in IMAX at AMC Theatres will receive an exclusive print from artist Dan Mumford, while supplies last. A new poster will be revealed each week, with the first poster shown below, featuring Rey continuing her Jedi training on the cliffs of Ahch-to.

Regal will also be launching their own initiative known as Star Wars Saturdays. Each Saturday, from December 16 - December 30, the first 500 guests who experience Star Wars: The Last Jedi in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive an exclusive collectible ticket featuring unique art, while supplies last. New art will be revealed weekly, and you can see the first collectible ticket below, which features Rey and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). At Alamo Drafthouse locations, as part of the advanced ticketing promotion, you can add exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi collectibles to your Alamo Drafthouse ticket purchase, including a commemorative all-Star Wars issue of Birth.Movies.Death, and three incredible Mondo-designed glasses. Available for a limited time only.

On Fandango, each fan who buys Star Wars: The Last Jedi tickets will receive a complimentary Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster from Fandango FanShop, while supplies last. Fans can also order Star Wars: The Last Jedi Fandango gift cards and Star Wars gear and collectibles at the Fandango Fan Shop. At Cinemark, for a limited time, Connections loyalty members can purchase a {Star Wars: The Last Jedi RealD 3D ticket to unlock a free pair of 3D Star Wars glasses. Also, moviegoers who purchase Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie tickets via the Atom Tickets app or at the Atom Tickets website will be able to buy official Star Wars merchandise in a single, seamless transaction and could have it shipped to their homes in time for the film's opening weekend.

Finally, you can also join your fellow Star Wars fans at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the place where Star Wars lives, to watch the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on a giant screen outside AMC Downtown Disney 12 Theatres in the Downtown Disney District. The fun begins at 5:00pm with a live DJ, games and giveaways, counting down to the trailer release. Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi! Take a look at the new artwork for these opening night events below, including the first AMC poster from Dan Mumford and the first Regal collectible ticket.