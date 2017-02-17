Ever since the title The Last Jedi was announced for Star Wars 8, fans have speculated and wondered if it was plural, as the word Jedi can refer to one or many. The answer finally arrives with a number of international titles for the sequel. It has been pretty much confirmed that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is indeed plural.

This means that Luke Skywalker, Rey, Ben Solo and even Snoke can all be the last of the Jedi. Which makes it a little less fun in trying to figure out who the actual last one may be. Now, it's a wide open mystery. All of these characters are confirmed to return in the movie. And The Last Jedi is still more than 10 months away, and we haven't even seen the first teaser trailer yet. That will arrive during Star Wars Celebration in April if we're to believe the hype. So we may not get many more clues about the actual plot until that time. But thanks to a number of official Lucasfilm Twitters for Star Wars 8, we do know that there will be two, maybe three, even four Jedi who come creeping out of the woodwork in a nod to Highlander. And it's possible that we'll even see a beheading.

In France, Star Wars: The Last Jedi translates to Star Wars: Les Derniers Jedi. In Spain, it's Los Últimos Jedi. Geremany has Die Letzten Jedi. And in Portugues, they have Os Últimos Jedi heading to theaters this December. What all of these international titles have in common is that they are all plural. Star Wars has become one of the biggest international brands in the world, so there was no way Lucasfilm and Disney were going to be able to keep this under wraps for very long. But director Rian Johnson did get to have some fun with fans in the last couple of weeks, having gotten to release the English version of the title first.

Most suspect that Luke and Rey are the last two Jedi. And that Rey will go through her Jedi training in The Last Jedi. There is some speculation that she may have already completed some of her training as a child, and will have those memories further unlocked. The toy packaging released yesterday does show Rey wielding a lightsaber, not Finn, as we saw with The Force Awakens. Which further hints at her fate in the series. The official synopsis doesn't really give us any clues as to the direction this sequel is ultimately headed.

"Rey took her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now she will continue her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the continuing Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This highly anticipated sequel continues the storylines introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Coming back are cast members Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. New cast members will include Academy Award winner Benicio Del Toro, Academy Award nominee Laura Dern, and talented newcomer Kelly Marie Tran."

You can check out all of the Star Wars 8 titles thanks to the International Twitter feeds for Disney and LucasFilm.