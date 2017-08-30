Not surprisingly, the new First Order Stormtroopers being introduced in Star Wars: The Last Jedi sound an awful lot like Judge Dredd. They are called the Judicial. And they are here to dispense total justice on those accused of crimes in times of war. A new toy leak has provided an in-depth understanding of these warriors. Basically, they look like the Force Awakens Stormtroopers with a black stripe painted down the front of their helmet. Hey, Lucasfilm and Disney needs to keep selling toys somehow and the most minimalist change in the Stormtrooper armor assures that they can keep at this for awhile. Speaking of toys, this latest intel comes from a toy leak prior to Force Friday 2, which is just a little under 48 hours away from happening.

The Stormtrooper is a staple of the Star Wars universe. And in the more recent movies, they have gotten various upgrades. They were first introduced in A New Hope, way back in 1977. And ever since, there have been many variations, with tactical changes made based on task and terrain. And in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it is all but confirmed that Finn is the one who will be facing off against the so-called Judicial Stormtroopers.

The Judicial will arrive on any given scene to dispense the ultimate judgement as they see fit. Thanks to Reddit, we have the official description for the Judicial. And yeah, they sound like they're stealing their code of contact from Judge Dredd. The back of the Black Series action figure for the Judicial says this.

"The First Order can only operate effectively with the absolute loyalty of its followers. Should any soldier be found guilty of treason, it is up to this special branch of Stormtroopers to dispense final justice."

As you can see in the embedded images below, the Judicial Stormtroopers use an electric-fueled fighting staff to bestow their ultimate judgement on those who have offended the First Order. It is speculated that these Troops may go by another nickname in the movie. And they are reminiscent of the TR-8R Trooper that went viral after the release of The Force Awakens.

You'll remember Finn's fight with the badass staff-wielding lone Trooper he went up against, who declared Finn the ultimate traitor. Here, it is suspected that Finn loses his battle. The Sizzle reel that debuted earlier in the year shows Finn in his Imperial disguise, kneeling in front of one of the Troopers. Other quick images from this BTS footage has Finn and new character Rose locked away in an Imperial-like space jail. So it's believed that they are captured early on in the movie. It is believed that they are captured on the casino planet of Canto Bight during a secret mission to break a space pirate out of jail. They are captured and taken to a Mega Star Destroyer. But they escape and disguise themselves as First Order officers.

We can officially add the First Order Judicial Stormtroopers to the ever expanding line of troops. They make a nice if somewhat subtle addition. And they should provide hours of fun, toy-wise, as we head into Force Friday 2 in just a few days. Come this weekend, you can make up your own stories about the Judicial. Take a look.

Figuras filtradas de "La Guardia Pretoriana de Snoke" y "First Order Judicial Stormtrooper" #TheLastJedipic.twitter.com/PcpQR0hv12 — Alejandro Plaza (@Jango1138) August 8, 2017