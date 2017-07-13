When it comes to the true identity of the Last Jedi, Kylo Ren never gets mentioned. Most believe it to be Luke Skywalker, as Supreme Leader Snoke refers to him as such in The Force Awakens. Others believe it to be Snoke himself. And some are still holding onto the hope that Rey is the final master of this dark art that so troubles her Jedi master. But perhaps Kylo Ren is the key to it all, as Star Wars: The Last Jedi finally reveals the truth behind the grey Jedi, a being able to walk on both the light and dark sides of the force. In a new rumor, it is believed that Kylo Ren's origin and backstory will be revealed via flashback in this December's latest Star Wars offering.

And that makes perfect sense. We didn't learn much about any of the new characters in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And that was purely on purpose. There is supposed to be a slowly unraveling mystery here. Much of it told in Flashback. Or rather, Forceback, as some fans enjoy calling it. We already saw Rey have one at Maz Kanata's Castle. And the first Last Jedi teaser showed that some of those scenes will be further explored. Now it's being reported that Kylo Ren's own personal struggles will come to light in these latest scenes.

The Force Awakens revealed Kylo Ren to be the son of Han Solo and General Leia Organa. And we know that he is a whiney, screaming brat just like his grandfather Anakin Skywalker before him. But fans never really got to take a deep dark plunge into his personality. That is supposedly happening with Star Wars 8. Kylo is obsessed with his grandad Darth Vader, idolizing the Sith Lord. But what truly pushed him to the dark side? We'll learn in Star Wars 8, at least if king Star Wars theorist Mike Zeroh has anything to say about it. And he does, via US.BlastingNews.com.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will offer glimpses into Kylo Ren's past that will start to bring shape to his unorthodox upbringing. Young Ben Solo's quiet transformation will be witnessed by Rey as she continues to connect with Luke and Anakin's old blue lightsaber, which is now, according to Lucasfilm, officially hers. We'll also see the formation of the Knights of Ren take shape. But that's not to say some of this won't be left to discover in Star Wars 9, hitting theaters in 2019.

It has long been known that there will be another, longer flashback in The Last Jedi. But it will be an extension of the one seen in The Force Awakens. Some of the shots in this flashback will be pulled directly from the Force Awakens novelization. They will also repurpose footage shot for Star Wars 7 that wasn't used the first time around. One of these in particular was given away in the Last Jedi tease. In Force Awakens, we see Luke's robotic hand come to rest on R2-D2 as burning embers fall like snowflakes around them. In the Star Wars 8 teaser, we see that Skywalker and his trusty droid are watching a Jedi temple burn to the ground, reduced to ashes.

We'll get to see Snoke as he gazes upon a young Ben Solo in the new flashback, grooming him at a young age. Here, he is pulling Ben towards the dark side of the force, tempting him in what can only be described as a thinly veiled metaphor for what the Catholic church has been accused of doing in the past. The Last Jedi will show Ben taking his first steps into a bigger world. And the key to his salvation may be hinted at, before the issue is resolved in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. The key is to remember that Ben Solo is a Skywalker, and these movies are about redemption.

Not much else is revealed about how or why Kylo Ren decided to follow his grandfather's dark path. We do know that a huge secret will be revealed in The Last Jedi, with a twist so big, it will shake the very foundation of what we know and love about Star Wars. The movie is supposed to be a lot darker. And will probably end on a cliffhanger. Many believe that Rey will be revealed as the balance the force is waiting for, the grey Jedi. And that Kylo Ren will help get her there by sacrificing himself much as Darth Vader did, in turn truly following his grandfather's fate. But for the truly big reveals, we'll need to be sitting in a theater this December. A Last Jedi sizzle reel is expected to drop this weekend at D23. Don't expect it to show too much from these young Ben Solo scenes, if anything at all.