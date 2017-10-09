At long last, Disney and Lucasfilm have finally unveiled the brand new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and it did not disappoint. Though, it is now very easy to understand why director Rian Johnson warned fans who wanted to go in clean to avoid the trailer, because it possibly spoils some huge stuff coming in the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. Namely, it looks like a major character might die in a pretty tragic way.

Warning: possible spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This latest trailer, which could be the last one we see before the movie arrives on December 15, is completely action-packed and doesn't shy away from showing us some of the biggest things to come in the follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. We see Carrie Fisher appear as Leia Organa in the trailer, but she doesn't speak. Instead, we see her on a Resistance ship that is being attacked by none other than her evil son, Kylo Ren in his fancy new Tie Fighter, or Tie Silencer, if you prefer. Speaking of silencing, it looks like he is going to pretty much wipe any chance of redemption off the map in this movie because, if this footage is to be believed, he might kill his mom.

Yes, it looks like, at least based on the way that this trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is cut together, that while Kylo Ren is attacking the Resistance ship that Leia is on, he senses her presence. That causes him to hesitate for a moment, but it doesn't look like quite enough to stop him. Based on what we're seeing, if he goes through with his attack, he's absolutely going to kill Princess Leia. So that means he'll be responsible for the deaths of both of his parents. Han Solo and Princess Leia in back-to-back movies. If that's really what Rian Johnson has in store for us, it's bold, to say the least.

Tragically, we lost Carrie Fisher at the end of last year, which meant some things had to change for Star Wars 9 and she won't be appearing in the movie. However, it has been said that her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi remains unchanged. That being the case, if she does wind up being killed by Kylo Ren, it opens up a whole lot of questions as to what her role would have been in Star Wars: Episode IX. But for right now, we need to focus on the possibility of her death in this movie. Granted, this could be a bit of editing trickery to get fans asking exactly these types of questions, but as we mentioned, Johnson did warn of spoilers.

As hard as something like this would be for Star Wars fans to swallow, it would tie up Princess Leia's arc and would mean that J.J. Abrams wouldn't have to kill her off screen or anything like that. Still, given how much Carrie Fisher's death affected fans around the world, seeing her die on screen could be especially impactful. You may want to bring some tissues for this one.

Outside of the possible, tragic death of Princess Leia on screen at the hands of her son who turned to the Dark Side, this new trailer has a lot going for it. There's a whole lot of Luke, Rey using a lightsaber, lots of explosions, battles, Snoke and surprises. It looks like we're in for one heck of a ride later this year, Star Wars fans. Also, don't forget, tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi are on sale now, so get them while you can. In the meantime, you can check out the new trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, courtesy of the Star Wars YouTube channel, for yourself below.