While we wait for a new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, after the first footage debuted at Star Wars Celebration, we've had some intriguing new details surface lately to keep fans occupied. Yesterday, everyone got their best look yet at Snoke's praetorian guards thanks to an energy drink called Space Punch. Today, we have some leaked details about upcoming LEGO sets that will be available to purchase on Force Friday this fall. One of these sets seems to tease a potentially epic showdown between the iconic Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his nefarious nephew, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

These details come from a German site called Promo Bricks (courtesy of Star Wars News Net), which learned that an online German retailer has already listed Star Wars: The Last Jedi LEGO sets for this year's Force Friday event, which will take place on September 1. One of these sets is dubbed Kylo Ren's TIE Fighter, which will come with 630 pieces along with minifigures of both Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren. There will also presumably be some of the elite praetorian guard figures included as well, but that has yet to be confirmed. With both Kylo Ren and Luke Skywalker in the same set, it certainly may indicate a showdown between these two characters, who wouldn't likely be featured in the same set together for any other reason.

Some of the latest rumors swirling around Star Wars: The Last Jedi reveal that Kylo Ren himself will make his way to Ahch-To, along with his Knights of Ren, where he squares off against Luke Skywalker. This report claimed that Luke Skywalker will make easy work of the Knights of Ren, killing them all in this cliff-side battle, while Kylo Ren seeks revenge against Rey in their own battle. At one point, Rey disappears, falling off the cliff, but it isn't clear what exactly happens to Rey. If this report turns out to be true, then perhaps we'll get to see part of this battle when the second trailer arrives, although Disney and LucasFilm still haven't revealed when the next trailer will in fact debut.

As for the rest of these LEGO sets, there will also be a BB-8 set, a Resistance Bomber set that will feature Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) and Paige Tico (Veronica Ngo), the sister of Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). The First Order Heavy Assault Walker set will feature a different version of Poe Dameron and Rey, while the First Order Star Destroyer set comes with Supreme Leader Snoke and BB-9E, an "evil" ball droid similar to the beloved BB-8. There are also details about even more Star wars 8 toys that have come from a Reddit user, which have also yet to be confirmed.

This Redditor only has a list of product names, although Making Star Wars has seemingly deciphered most of these names. The "Black Series Foxtrot 1 Grey" is believed to be for a Rey action figure, while "BL Cool Beta Grey" is most likely Finn (John Boyega), while "Victor 1" is most likely either Supreme Leader Snoke or Kylo Ren. One of the other items "IP Deluxe Delta 1" is currently unknown, but the "IP" designation has previously been given to the "denizens of Ahch-To," so there is speculation that this product could be related to Luke Skywalker, or the small creatures that inhabit the island. Other toys include a "Spinning Lightsaber" and "Projectile Firing Lightsaber" that is believed to be repurposed from the Star Wars Rebels toy line, while the "Choose Your Path Lightsaber" item is believed to be the latest in the Bladebuilders toy line. Hopefully we'll learn more about these Star Wars: The Last Jedi toys soon.