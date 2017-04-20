The long wait for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer finally ended last week when it debuted at Star Wars Celebration, and was soon widely revered around the world. While Star Wars fans are among the most passionate of any franchise, they are also the most detail-oriented, with many scouring through every single second of footage to find the most subtle of clues. One eagle-eyed fan noticed something quite peculiar in this new trailer, involving Kylo Ren's (Adam Driver) scar, with director Rian Johnson addressing and explaining why the scar looks different from The Force Awakens to The Last Jedi.

Towards the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Kylo Ren engaged in an epic lightsaber battle with Rey (Daisy Ridley), who proved to be a much more worthy adversary than he imagined. Rey ultimately got the best of Kylo Ren, leaving the villain with a nasty scar that ran across his right cheek, and up the bridge of his nose. One fan noticed during a brief shot in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer, that Kylo's scar had magically moved. Rian Johnson responded on Twitter, revealing that it was his call to alter the scar. Here's what he had to say to a fan, who suggested that the scar was only seen briefly in The Force Awakens, but it would be seen throughout the entire movie in The Last Jedi.

"It was my decision to slightly adjust it, and that was my justification. It honestly looked goofy running straight up the bridge of his nose."

Instead of cutting a swath across his entire face, the scar is now seen running over his right eye, and it also looks like it has been quite some time since that scar was inflicted, since it appears much smaller. Another Star Wars fan pointed out that now Kylo's scar is quite similar to his grandfather's, Darth Vader. This photo from the Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer featuring Kylo Ren's scar is seen side-by-side with a photo from the prequel trilogy, showing a scar running just past Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) right eye. It hasn't been confirmed if this alteration was intentional, to match Annakin's scar, but it is quite fitting.

It was quite clear in The Force Awakens that Kylo Ren had an obsession with Darth Vader, which was shown in a scene where he was speaking to Darth's burnt helmet, promising his grandfather that he would finish what Vader started. Interestingly enough, there was a rumor that surfaced last year that Hayden Christensen may even return as Darth Vader in Star Wars 8, but like most Star Wars rumors, that was never confirmed. Even if Darth Vader doesn't show up, it seems that Kylo Ren now has a scar to match his infamous granddad.

It remains to be seen if this will cause any sort of uproar among the massive Star Wars fan base, although it seems unlikely. Rian Johnson did also confirm at Celebration that The Last Jedi title does in fact refer to Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, and only Luke Skywalker, after fans started speculating that Jedi could be plural, meaning there could be more than one Last Jedi. Take a look at Rian Johnson's tweets where he explains why he moved Kylo Ren's scar in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, along with photos of Kylo's scar from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi trailer.

