In just a few short days, the first Star Wars 8 trailer is expected to drop at Star Wars Celebration, which runs from Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, April 16 in Orlando, Florida. As we get ready for this first footage to arrive, there have been no shortage of plot rumors swirling around this highly-anticipated sequel, and today we have a new unconfirmed report which claims to reveal the mysterious character Laura Dern is playing. Naturally, there will be SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk.

Making Star Wars has this new report today, which claims that Laura Dern's character is named Admiral Holdo, and reveals that she does not see eye to eye with Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). While this is the first time we're learning about the character's name, some of these new details match up with previous rumors about her character. While production was under way in Dubrovnik, Croatia last March, we heard that Holdo "butts heads" with Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron, with this new report claiming that Admiral Holdo is Poe Dameron's "nemesis." The site also reveals that Admiral Holdo is basically the "antithesis" of Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), at least in terms of her looks.

This report claims that Admiral Holdo wears a "long mauve regal gown" along with a cape that conceals her laser pistol. Admiral Holdo is also said to wear metallic bracelets around her wrists, with curled pink hair that gives her a "flapper vibe," according to the site's source. Her design is said to be very reminiscent of a design one would see in the Star Wars prequels. As for Poe Dameron, he is leading what remains of the Resistance Fleet, with this report also revealing that his black X-Wing ship has been given new engines, which makes his ship even faster.

The arrival of Admiral Holdo has reportedly caused a "division" among the Resistance, although she is also said to bring a number of new ships to the Resistance fleet, which makes it much more of a formidable force to be reckoned with. These ships are said to have a more "abstract" design, with ball turrets, similar to the Low Altitude Assault Transports from Attack of the Clones. These ships will be fighting against Supreme Leader Snoke's massive ship known as the Mega Destroyer. During the production, the Resistance Ships were known as "Honey Droppers," while the Mega Destroyer was known as "The 100 Acre Wood," both references to Winnie the Pooh.

This report also claims that the Resistance will have its own BB units, although they will not be nearly as polished as the beloved BB-8. These brass Resistance BB units are said to be quite rusty and old, said to be "almost steam punk in design." There will also be a number of First Order BB units, which are all black with red hot vents on the sides. As for BB-8, he is said to be spending most of the movie with Finn (John Boyega) and a new character believed to be named Rose, played by newcomer Kelly Marie Tran. It isn't known if Poe Dameron will be flying with one of the older brass BB units, or if BB-8 and Poe will eventually reunite. With Star Wars Celebration just around the corner, hopefully we'll have more on Star Wars: The Last Jedi soon.