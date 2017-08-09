After months of speculation, fans finally got their first look at the Porgs during D23, small creatures that inhabit the remote planet of Ahch-To in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But they aren't the only creatures on Ahch-To. Today we have our first look at the creatures known as The Caretakers, plus another photo of a Porg seen alongside Chewbacca, and new details from director Rian Johnson. Here's what the filmmaker had to say about the Caretakers below, revealing that they are all female.

"They're kind of these sort of fish-bird type aliens who live on the island. They've been there for thousands of years, and they essentially keep up the structures on the island. They're all female, and I wanted them to feel like a remote sort of little nunnery. Neal Scanlan's crew designed them, and costume designer Michael Kaplan made these working clothes that also reflected sort of a nun-like, spartan sort of existence."

Entertainment Weekly reports that, unlike the CGI-animated Porgs, there is a person inside these Caretaker costumes, with Daisy Ridley revealing that one of her unnamed friends played one of the Caretakers. Rian Johnson goes onto explain that they communicate with a language that he describes as, "a blubbery sort of Scottish fish talk," and that, they aren't huge fans of Luke Skywalker, with the director adding that the Caretakers, "tolerate" his presence on Ahch-To, although they are not thrilled he's there. The director also hinted that these Caretakers may have come from the sea.

"You get the sense they did at some point or maybe they occasionally do [return to the sea,] but when we see them, they're land creatures. They're these big matronly creatures, but they have these little skinny little bird feet. They were really fun to work with on set."

As for the Porgs, they are also native to the planet of Ahch-To, which, like the Caretakers, were created by Neal Scanlan and his team. The new photo showcases one of the Porgs hanging out in the Millennium Falcon with Chewbacca, with director Rian Johnson revealing that he created these creatures because he didn't want Luke Skywalker to be fully alone on this planet. The writer-director revealed that the Porgs were inspired by the puffins that can be found on Skellig Michael Island, where the final scene of The Force Awakens takes place, as well as a big portion of Last Jedi.

"If you go to Skellig at the right time of year, it's just covered in puffins, and they're the most adorable things in the world. So when I was first scouting there, I saw these guys, and I was like, oh, these are part of the island. And so the Porgs are in that realm."

The first Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer also revealed a mysterious "tree-like structure" on Ahch-To, along with an ancient book which may be the Journal of the Whills. Rian Johnson added that this movie will touch on the "mystical history" and there will be elements such as cave paintings that will "deepen the mythology." Here's what Rian Johnson had to say about these cave paintings below.

"Hopefully it will be fun to discover in the context of the movie. My notion was this is a place that goes all the way back. This is where the cave paintings are. The first designs that we had were temples, and I just kept pushing it back and saying, 'No, think earlier, think earlier. Let's push this all the way back and see how deep we can go into the foundations of where this all started.'"

This report doesn't address earlier rumors about Daisy Ridley's Rey, who reportedly doesn't get off to a great start with the Porgs because she does not have permission to be on the island. Still, now that these Porgs have been officially revealed, hopefully we'll learn more about these Star Wars: The Last Jedi creatures. Take a look at the new photos below of the Porgs and Caretakers.

💥Also Part 3 of The Last Jedi cover: The alien nun "Caretakers" of the Jedi temple on Ahch-To: https://t.co/JIq7r6FVZPpic.twitter.com/mqTIKeHjiV — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) August 9, 2017