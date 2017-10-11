With 64 days and a few hours left until the first screenings of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we learned yesterday that there will be many IMAX exclusives given away during Thursday night screenings, depending on which theater you go to. Today, IMAX has revealed a brand new theater display, which will supposedly be placed as a frame, of sorts, to the theater entrance, with each side featuring a look at the "light" and "dark" side of the iconic Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). While there is no indication as to what "side" may prevail in this highly-anticipated movie, this theater display poses some interesting questions.

This image debuted on IMAX Twitter, which revealed it will be on display in "select IMAX theaters," although no further details were given. The image on the left side features the "light" side of Luke Skywalker, where he's seen looming over heroes new and old such as Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega), along with General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and the brand new character Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), alongside beloved droids BB-8, R2-D2 and C-3PO. The light side also offers a glimpse at the Millennium Falcon being chased by a number of Imperial ships.

The "dark" side features Luke Skywalker wearing a drab grey hood in the background, with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) wielding his now iconic lightsaber along with some of the elite praetorian guards, some Star Destroyers, TIE fighters and even Kylo Ren's new ship, known as the TIE Silencer. With Luke Skywalker the only character seen on both sides of the poster, it may cause fans to question where his allegiances truly do lie. After all, he did say in the first trailer that he knows it is time for the Jedi to end, but whether or not he actually goes to the dark side won't be answered until December 15 when the movie hits theaters.

This poster also came just after director Rian Johnson confirmed, once again, that Luke Skywalker is The Last Jedi, which has continually confused fans, since it seems that Luke is teaching Rey the ways of the Force with her Jedi training on Ahch-To, and Finn (John Boyega) is seen showing his lightsaber skills in the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer as well. Mark Hamill has already been confirmed for Star Wars 9, so that likely means he'll survive the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it's also possible that he could return as a Force ghost like other deceased Jedi's before him, such as Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi tickets went on sale on Monday, shortly after the debut of the new trailer, during halftime of Monday Night Football on the Disney-owned network ESPN. The movie is certainly shaping up to be one of the biggest movies all year, but whether or not it can break the box office records set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens remains to be seen. The two most prominent box office records held by The Force Awakens are the three-day opening weekend total of $247.9 million and the domestic total of $936.6 million, neither of which has come close to being broken since The Force Awakens' theatrical run. Take a look at this new IMAX display below, courtesy of IMAX Twitter.